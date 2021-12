headset

Offline



Posts: 3 737





Posts: 3 737 Government Whistleblower « on: Today at 06:47:13 AM »

it's not good reading that whatever side of the fence you sit on..





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10281905/Afghans-killed-Whitehall-worked-home-Whistleblower-la



Slams Foreign office failures.... that article will see the cat amongst the pigeons...it's not good reading that whatever side of the fence you sit on.. Logged