headset

Posts: 3 833 Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test « on: December 07, 2021, 06:26:40 AM »





I'm all for England winning the series - if however, I had to put money on it - it would have to go on the Aussies - just dont whitewash us - they have the runs in them i don't think we have if im honest - with two fairly decent bowling units.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16960074/england-anderson-ashes-test-australia-cricket-2/ That's a blow for the English in what is going to be a tough series over in Oz.I'm all for England winning the series - if however, I had to put money on it - it would have to go on the Aussies - just dont whitewash us - they have the runs in them i don't think we have if im honest - with two fairly decent bowling units.

Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 269 Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test « Reply #1 on: December 07, 2021, 08:32:03 AM » Being rested apparently WTF only just got there, although I do actually understand if the pitch isn't going to suit then pointless flogging him, but not really resting him is it.

headset

Posts: 3 833 Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test « Reply #3 on: December 08, 2021, 07:16:51 AM » A Freddy Kruger start to the series ....out for less than 150 in 50 overs...



we said batting was our soft spot - so no great surprise but out for 150 in the 1st innings of an ashes test..



shocker from England and to cap it off cummings the Aussie captain took a 5 for. and joe got a duck...





headset

Posts: 3 833 Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test « Reply #5 on: December 09, 2021, 06:06:35 AM » not long been up and the score doesn't look good - harmy says we've bowled ok without much luck - smith is out which is a plus but Warner looks in and heading to a ton.



My expert watching knowledge would say we need the weather or something special to get us something from this test despite the fact its only tea on day 2.



looks like stokes cant bowl some kind of in play injury..which is not good for us.



headset

Posts: 3 833 Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test « Reply #8 on: December 09, 2021, 07:11:35 AM » ANOTHER ONE GONE AUSSIES NOW 240/6



headset

Posts: 3 833 Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test « Reply #9 on: December 09, 2021, 07:50:53 AM » 300 up for 6...... that's us fucked now - no way back with our current batting form....





miracle or rain is needed now for an england result



headset

Posts: 3 833 Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test « Reply #13 on: December 09, 2021, 05:27:49 PM » Can't disagree with your comments fella.





I think Steve Harmison has called it right. This 1st test is pretty much gone.



We need to treat the next English batting innings as a batting exercise/practice.... fuck that up by getting rolled over in 60 odd overs and that's us pretty much fucked as a batting unit for the series...



So let's see how the batsman get on in the 2nd innings...I'm still not hopeful but it at least gives us something to tune into Logged

El Capitan

Posts: 45 700 Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test « Reply #14 on: December 09, 2021, 05:35:10 PM » I dont think its as bad as everyones making out.





Yes our batting was SHITE, but the Aussies rode their luck in their innings dropped catches, loads of plays and misses, loads of nicks falling short or going in between slips. And of course the stokes no ball.





On another day we would have bowled them out for <250 and there would only be 50-70odd runs between us

headset

Posts: 3 833 Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test « Reply #15 on: December 09, 2021, 05:54:46 PM » Let's see - it's more fingers crossed with us and our batting for me - we've struggled for a while now in that area - the bowling lot is not that bad...

headset

Posts: 3 833 Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:19:02 AM »



Root and Malan & 54 & 64 n/o



it would be some result if we got anything from this game..





Going ok given our recent showings with the bat ...106 behind 2 down.....Root and Malan & 54 & 64 n/oit would be some result if we got anything from this game..Lets just show some grit and determination with the bat for now

headset

Posts: 3 833 Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:06:01 AM » 10 overs in the day for these two to see out - it would be a result if they can both keep their wicket in tact..................CMON ENGLAND

headset

Posts: 3 833 Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:12:29 AM » ROOT KNACKERED OR WITH A BIT OF A KNEE PROBLEM





STICK AT IT JOE - SEE THE DAY OUT .... BARMY ARMY!! Logged

headset

Posts: 3 833 Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:38:53 AM » Good day for England 58 behind...Batted well



see that 1st hour out in the morning without to much or any batting damage and who knows





