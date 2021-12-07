Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 10, 2021, 11:56:09 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test  (Read 351 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 810


View Profile
« on: December 07, 2021, 06:26:20 AM »
That's a blow for the English in what is going to be a tough series over in Oz.


I'm all for England winning the series - if however, I had to put money on it - it would have to go on the Aussies  - just dont whitewash us - they have the runs in them i don't think we have if im honest - with two fairly decent bowling units.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16960074/england-anderson-ashes-test-australia-cricket-2/
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 253


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 07, 2021, 08:32:03 AM »
Being rested apparently WTF only just got there, although I do actually understand if the pitch isn't going to suit then pointless flogging him, but not really resting him is it.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 652


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: December 07, 2021, 12:12:58 PM »
He bends the pink ball around corners so hes being primed for the 2nd test.

They may rest Broad too.

Stokes
Woakes
Robinson
Wood
Leach

Is my bet for the attack. 
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 810


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: December 08, 2021, 07:16:51 AM »
A Freddy Kruger start to the series ....out for less than 150 in 50 overs...

we said batting was our soft spot - so no great surprise but out for 150 in the 1st innings of an ashes test..

shocker from England and to cap it off cummings the Aussie captain took a 5 for. and joe got a duck...


 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 253


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 08, 2021, 07:32:34 AM »
Brave or stupid decision to bat when you've had next to no practice
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 810


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:06:35 AM »
not long been up and the score doesn't look good - harmy says we've bowled ok without much luck - smith is out which is a plus but Warner looks in and heading to a ton.

My expert watching knowledge would say we need the weather or something special to get us something from this test despite the fact its only tea on day 2.

looks like stokes cant bowl some kind of in play injury..which is not good for us.

195/3 after tea... warner 94 not out
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 810


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:09:02 AM »
Warner has gone on a slow ball... a bit of a dolly hit caught stokes . no ton for him
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 810


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:11:03 AM »
another one gone 1st ball - hairy duck... Robinson now on a hattrick


can we hope
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 810


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:11:35 AM »
ANOTHER ONE GONE AUSSIES NOW 240/6

WE ARE IN BETTER NICK THAN I THOUGHT WE WOULD BE IN AFTR GRABBING SOME WICKETS AFTER TEA
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 810


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:50:53 AM »
300 up for 6...... that's us fucked now - no way back with our current batting form....


miracle or rain is needed now for an england result

ben was right with leech/spin in this test...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:06:13 AM by headset » Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 810


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:52:39 AM »
Root has just taken cummins wicket - 7 down but england out of it for me.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 810


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:38:20 AM »
end of day 343/7 the Aussies with a lead of 196...lost
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 652


View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:16:19 PM »
I said that Leach wasnt up to it and Roots part time spin would suffice.

Could have played Broad and possibly had all ten ausssie wickets by now.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 810


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:27:49 PM »
Can't disagree with your comments fella.


I think Steve Harmison has called it right. This 1st test is pretty much gone.

We need to treat the next English batting innings as a batting exercise/practice.... fuck that up by getting rolled over in 60 odd overs and that's us pretty much fucked as a batting unit for the series...

So let's see how the batsman get on in the 2nd innings...I'm still not hopeful but it at least gives us something to tune into
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 700


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:35:10 PM »
I dont think its as bad as everyones making out.


Yes our batting was SHITE, but the Aussies rode their luck in their innings dropped catches, loads of plays and misses, loads of nicks falling short or going in between slips. And of course the stokes no ball.


On another day we would have bowled them out for <250 and there would only be 50-70odd runs between us
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 810


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:54:46 PM »
Let's see - it's more fingers crossed with us and our batting for me - we've struggled for a while now in that area - the bowling lot is not that bad...
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 652


View Profile WWW
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:39:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:35:10 PM
I dont think its as bad as everyones making out.


Yes our batting was SHITE, but the Aussies rode their luck in their innings dropped catches, loads of plays and misses, loads of nicks falling short or going in between slips. And of course the stokes no ball.


On another day we would have bowled them out for <250 and there would only be 50-70odd runs between us

On a green deck with a bang average country twirler over Broad/Jimmy?

Its an outstanding position were in.!
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 810


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:19:02 AM »
Going ok given our recent showings with the bat ...106 behind 2 down.....

Root and Malan &  54 & 64 n/o :like:

it would be some result if we got anything from this game..


Lets just show some grit and determination with the bat for now
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 810


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:06:01 AM »
10 overs in the day for these two to see out - it would be a result if they can both keep their wicket in tact..................CMON ENGLAND :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 810


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:12:29 AM »
ROOT KNACKERED OR WITH A BIT OF A KNEE PROBLEM


STICK AT IT JOE - SEE THE DAY OUT .... BARMY ARMY!!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 810


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:38:53 AM »
Good day for England 58 behind...Batted well

see that 1st hour out in the morning without to much or any batting damage and who knows


we may dare hope for something from the game....
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 456


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:54:38 AM »
 :homer:
First hour tomorrow is massive.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 192



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:56:17 AM »
Well collapse. Get to Ladbrokes
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 652


View Profile WWW
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:40:36 AM »
Gabba 2010!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 