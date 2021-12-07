Welcome,
December 10, 2021, 11:56:09 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
Author
Topic: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test (Read 351 times)
headset
Posts: 3 810
Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
on:
December 07, 2021, 06:26:20 AM
That's a blow for the English in what is going to be a tough series over in Oz.
I'm all for England winning the series - if however, I had to put money on it - it would have to go on the Aussies - just dont whitewash us - they have the runs in them i don't think we have if im honest - with two fairly decent bowling units.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16960074/england-anderson-ashes-test-australia-cricket-2/
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 253
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #1 on:
December 07, 2021, 08:32:03 AM
Being rested apparently WTF only just got there, although I do actually understand if the pitch isn't going to suit then pointless flogging him, but not really resting him is it.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 652
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #2 on:
December 07, 2021, 12:12:58 PM
He bends the pink ball around corners so hes being primed for the 2nd test.
They may rest Broad too.
Stokes
Woakes
Robinson
Wood
Leach
Is my bet for the attack.
headset
Posts: 3 810
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #3 on:
December 08, 2021, 07:16:51 AM
A Freddy Kruger start to the series ....out for less than 150 in 50 overs...
we said batting was our soft spot - so no great surprise but out for 150 in the 1st innings of an ashes test..
shocker from England and to cap it off cummings the Aussie captain took a 5 for. and joe got a duck...
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 253
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #4 on:
December 08, 2021, 07:32:34 AM
Brave or stupid decision to bat when you've had next to no practice
headset
Posts: 3 810
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:06:35 AM »
not long been up and the score doesn't look good - harmy says we've bowled ok without much luck - smith is out which is a plus but Warner looks in and heading to a ton.
My expert watching knowledge would say we need the weather or something special to get us something from this test despite the fact its only tea on day 2.
looks like stokes cant bowl some kind of in play injury..which is not good for us.
195/3 after tea... warner 94 not out
headset
Posts: 3 810
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:09:02 AM »
Warner has gone on a slow ball... a bit of a dolly hit caught stokes . no ton for him
headset
Posts: 3 810
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:11:03 AM »
another one gone 1st ball - hairy duck... Robinson now on a hattrick
can we hope
headset
Posts: 3 810
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:11:35 AM »
ANOTHER ONE GONE AUSSIES NOW 240/6
WE ARE IN BETTER NICK THAN I THOUGHT WE WOULD BE IN AFTR GRABBING SOME WICKETS AFTER TEA
headset
Posts: 3 810
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:50:53 AM »
300 up for 6...... that's us fucked now - no way back with our current batting form....
miracle or rain is needed now for an england result
ben was right with leech/spin in this test...
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 08:06:13 AM by headset
»
headset
Posts: 3 810
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 07:52:39 AM »
Root has just taken cummins wicket - 7 down but england out of it for me.
headset
Posts: 3 810
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 08:38:20 AM »
end of day 343/7 the Aussies with a lead of 196...
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 652
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 01:16:19 PM »
I said that Leach wasnt up to it and Roots part time spin would suffice.
Could have played Broad and possibly had all ten ausssie wickets by now.
headset
Posts: 3 810
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 05:27:49 PM »
Can't disagree with your comments fella.
I think Steve Harmison has called it right. This 1st test is pretty much gone.
We need to treat the next English batting innings as a batting exercise/practice.... fuck that up by getting rolled over in 60 odd overs and that's us pretty much fucked as a batting unit for the series...
So let's see how the batsman get on in the 2nd innings...I'm still not hopeful but it at least gives us something to tune into
El Capitan
Posts: 45 700
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 05:35:10 PM »
I dont think its as bad as everyones making out.
Yes our batting was SHITE, but the Aussies rode their luck in their innings dropped catches, loads of plays and misses, loads of nicks falling short or going in between slips. And of course the stokes no ball.
On another day we would have bowled them out for <250 and there would only be 50-70odd runs between us
headset
Posts: 3 810
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 05:54:46 PM »
Let's see - it's more fingers crossed with us and our batting for me - we've struggled for a while now in that area - the bowling lot is not that bad...
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 652
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 08:39:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 05:35:10 PM
I dont think its as bad as everyones making out.
Yes our batting was SHITE, but the Aussies rode their luck in their innings dropped catches, loads of plays and misses, loads of nicks falling short or going in between slips. And of course the stokes no ball.
On another day we would have bowled them out for <250 and there would only be 50-70odd runs between us
On a green deck with a bang average country twirler over Broad/Jimmy?
Its an outstanding position were in.!
headset
Posts: 3 810
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 07:19:02 AM »
Going ok given our recent showings with the bat ...106 behind 2 down.....
Root and Malan & 54 & 64 n/o
it would be some result if we got anything from this game..
Lets just show some grit and determination with the bat for now
headset
Posts: 3 810
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 08:06:01 AM »
10 overs in the day for these two to see out - it would be a result if they can both keep their wicket in tact..................CMON ENGLAND
headset
Posts: 3 810
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 08:12:29 AM »
ROOT KNACKERED OR WITH A BIT OF A KNEE PROBLEM
STICK AT IT JOE - SEE THE DAY OUT .... BARMY ARMY!!
headset
Posts: 3 810
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 08:38:53 AM »
Good day for England 58 behind...Batted well
see that 1st hour out in the morning without to much or any batting damage and who knows
we may dare hope for something from the game....
Robbso
Posts: 15 456
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 08:54:38 AM »
First hour tomorrow is massive.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 192
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 08:56:17 AM »
Well collapse. Get to Ladbrokes
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 652
Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 11:40:36 AM »
Gabba 2010!
