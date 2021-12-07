Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 09, 2021, 03:15:28 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test  (Read 186 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile
« on: December 07, 2021, 06:26:20 AM »
That's a blow for the English in what is going to be a tough series over in Oz.


I'm all for England winning the series - if however, I had to put money on it - it would have to go on the Aussies  - just dont whitewash us - they have the runs in them i don't think we have if im honest - with two fairly decent bowling units.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16960074/england-anderson-ashes-test-australia-cricket-2/
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 250


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 07, 2021, 08:32:03 AM »
Being rested apparently WTF only just got there, although I do actually understand if the pitch isn't going to suit then pointless flogging him, but not really resting him is it.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 650


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: December 07, 2021, 12:12:58 PM »
He bends the pink ball around corners so hes being primed for the 2nd test.

They may rest Broad too.

Stokes
Woakes
Robinson
Wood
Leach

Is my bet for the attack. 
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:16:51 AM »
A Freddy Kruger start to the series ....out for less than 150 in 50 overs...

we said batting was our soft spot - so no great surprise but out for 150 in the 1st innings of an ashes test..

shocker from England and to cap it off cummings the Aussie captain took a 5 for. and joe got a duck...


 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 250


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:32:34 AM »
Brave or stupid decision to bat when you've had next to no practice
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:06:35 AM »
not long been up and the score doesn't look good - harmy says we've bowled ok without much luck - smith is out which is a plus but Warner looks in and heading to a ton.

My expert watching knowledge would say we need the weather or something special to get us something from this test despite the fact its only tea on day 2.

looks like stokes cant bowl some kind of in play injury..which is not good for us.

195/3 after tea... warner 94 not out
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:09:02 AM »
Warner has gone on a slow ball... a bit of a dolly hit caught stokes . no ton for him
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:11:03 AM »
another one gone 1st ball - hairy duck... Robinson now on a hattrick


can we hope
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:11:35 AM »
ANOTHER ONE GONE AUSSIES NOW 240/6

WE ARE IN BETTER NICK THAN I THOUGHT WE WOULD BE IN AFTR GRABBING SOME WICKETS AFTER TEA
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:50:53 AM »
300 up for 6...... that's us fucked now - no way back with our current batting form....


miracle or rain is needed now for an england result

ben was right with leech/spin in this test...
« Last Edit: Today at 08:06:13 AM by headset » Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:52:39 AM »
Root has just taken cummins wicket - 7 down but england out of it for me.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:38:20 AM »
end of day 343/7 the Aussies with a lead of 196...lost
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 650


View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:16:19 PM »
I said that Leach wasnt up to it and Roots part time spin would suffice.

Could have played Broad and possibly had all ten ausssie wickets by now.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 