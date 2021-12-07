headset

Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
« on: December 07, 2021, 06:26:40 AM »





I'm all for England winning the series - if however, I had to put money on it - it would have to go on the Aussies - just dont whitewash us - they have the runs in them i don't think we have if im honest - with two fairly decent bowling units.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16960074/england-anderson-ashes-test-australia-cricket-2/ That's a blow for the English in what is going to be a tough series over in Oz.I'm all for England winning the series - if however, I had to put money on it - it would have to go on the Aussies - just dont whitewash us - they have the runs in them i don't think we have if im honest - with two fairly decent bowling units.

Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
« Reply #1 on: December 07, 2021, 08:32:03 AM »
Being rested apparently WTF only just got there, although I do actually understand if the pitch isn't going to suit then pointless flogging him, but not really resting him is it.

Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:16:51 AM »
A Freddy Kruger start to the series ....out for less than 150 in 50 overs..



we said batting was our soft spot - so no great surprise but out for 150 in the 1st innings of an ashes test..



shocker from England and to cap it off cummings the Aussie captain took a 5 for. and joe got a duck...





Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:06:35 AM »
not long been up and the score doesn't look good - harmy says we've bowled ok without much luck - smith is out which is a plus but Warner looks in and heading to a ton.



My expert watching knowledge would say we need the weather or something special to get us something from this test despite the fact its only tea on day 2.



looks like stokes cant bowl some kind of in play injury..which is not good for us.



195/3 after tea... warner 94 not out

Re: Jimmy Anderson out the 1st test
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:11:35 AM »
ANOTHER ONE GONE AUSSIES NOW 240/6



WE ARE IN BETTER NICK THAN I THOUGHT WE WOULD BE IN AFTR GRABBING SOME WICKETS AFTER TEA