FA Cup 3rd Round « on: Yesterday at 08:10:36 PM »



Always my fav as a kid, still enjoy it now away to Mansfield be a decent trip Logged

Re: FA Cup 3rd Round « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:42:08 PM »



Did we play them in the 90s in the cup seem to remember going on a coach from Bilog I went in the league cup about 85 got cracked on the head by a copper from behind, shithouseDid we play them in the 90s in the cup seem to remember going on a coach from Bilog « Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:43:51 PM by Itchy_ring » Logged

Re: FA Cup 3rd Round « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:43:20 PM »



FA Cup in mid naughtiest. Dong Gook Lee’s first (only) Boro goal? I was on that coach from Billog FA Cup in mid naughtiest. Dong Gook Lee’s first (only) Boro goal? I was on that coach from Billog Logged

Re: FA Cup 3rd Round « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:08:15 AM » A decent draw should see us through to the next round if Wilder puts a half-decent team out.



I'm all for having a go in the cups - all this resting players is bollox for me - it never happened years ago.



I remember Sheff Wed and Arsenal playing out about 4 replays to go through one year Logged

Re: FA Cup 3rd Round « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:15:55 AM »



2008 apparently, could have sworn it was earlier than that!



Shame that the cup isn't supported by the bigger club's or supporters these days. 2008 apparently, could have sworn it was earlier than that!Shame that the cup isn't supported by the bigger club's or supporters these days. Logged