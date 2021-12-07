Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: FA Cup 3rd Round  (Read 122 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Yesterday at 08:10:36 PM »
Always my fav as a kid, still enjoy it now away to Mansfield be a decent trip  :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:11:52 PM »
Went in 87 when Paul Proudlock scored.

Absolutely pissed down on our open away end.
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:42:08 PM »
I went in the league cup about 85 got cracked on the head by a copper from behind, shithouse  :wanker:

Did we play them in the 90s in the cup seem to remember going on a coach from Bilog
Snoozy
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:43:20 PM »
FA Cup in mid naughtiest. Dong Gook Lees first (only) Boro goal? I was on that coach from Billog
