Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 07, 2021, 12:50:44 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FA Cup 3rd Round
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: FA Cup 3rd Round (Read 122 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 220
FA Cup 3rd Round
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:10:36 PM »
Always my fav as a kid, still enjoy it now away to Mansfield be a decent trip
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 642
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:11:52 PM »
Went in 87 when Paul Proudlock scored.
Absolutely pissed down on our open away end.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 220
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:42:08 PM »
I went in the league cup about 85 got cracked on the head by a copper from behind, shithouse
Did we play them in the 90s in the cup seem to remember going on a coach from Bilog
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 08:43:51 PM by Itchy_ring
»
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 541
Re: FA Cup 3rd Round
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:20 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 08:42:08 PM
I went in the league cup about 85 got cracked on the head by a copper from behind, shithouse
Did we play them in the 90s in the cup seem to remember going on a coach from Bilog
FA Cup in mid naughtiest. Dong Gook Lees first (only) Boro goal? I was on that coach from Billog
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...