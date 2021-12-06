Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 06, 2021, 09:31:13 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Joey Barton Not Guilty
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Joey Barton Not Guilty (Read 92 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 220
Joey Barton Not Guilty
«
on:
Today
at 02:37:28 PM »
Still doesn't mean he isn't a scumbag
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 1 080
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Joey Barton Not Guilty
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:17:12 PM »
Also does not mean the cunt did not do it. There was just insufficient evidence. He's a lucky little coward.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...