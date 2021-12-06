Bernie

Do you belive this statistic?
« on: Today at 11:23:29 AM »



I simply don't believe it. I don't doubt there are poor people, but one in five? No, i'm not having that.





https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19763437.salvation-army-study-shows-poverty-levels-young-adults/ One in five adults aged under thirty will have to turn to charities in order to get by over Christmas??I simply don't believe it. I don't doubt there are poor people, but one in five? No, i'm not having that. Logged

Tom_Trinder

Re: Do you belive this statistic?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:28:13 AM »
Another load of bollocks Bernie.



We keep getting drip fed shite daily by the mainstream media.



I only believe what i see, and I certainly don't see that. Logged

Itchy_ring

Re: Do you belive this statistic?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:19:35 PM »
Definitely not having that, these charities and other bodies do themselves not favours when they manipulate the data as most people can see it's bollocks
Logged

Bernie

Re: Do you belive this statistic?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:24:59 PM »



https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/west-yorkshire-news/yorkshire-woman-who-cant-afford-22355633?fbclid=IwAR2ehWcwoA_-6SG1vIdWRDZTuWKHQM3neVD7FIdGC_87yuTGrEK-Ld29OJY#comments-wrapper



I appreciate she's had mental health issues, but surely getting a job would solve all her problems - would no doubt help the mental health too.



Failing that, go and sit in the library during the day - they always have the heating blasting, or go to wetherspoons and get a 99p re-fillable hot drink and you can stay there all day.



Definitely seems to be some kind of agenda with these local papers putting out these stories - the comment section isn't too sympathetic!! What about this lass?I appreciate she's had mental health issues, but surely getting a job would solve all her problems - would no doubt help the mental health too.Failing that, go and sit in the library during the day - they always have the heating blasting, or go to wetherspoons and get a 99p re-fillable hot drink and you can stay there all day.Definitely seems to be some kind of agenda with these local papers putting out these stories - the comment section isn't too sympathetic!! Logged

kippers

Re: Do you belive this statistic?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:26:00 PM »
I cant buy my fags without queuing behind pensioners splashing out on lotto tickets.



1 in 5.... probably 1 in 50. Logged