December 06, 2021, 04:40:32 AM
Victor Orta
Author
Topic: Victor Orta (Read 110 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 212
Victor Orta
Yesterday
at 09:09:46 PM »
Loses his shit in the Leeds directors box. Guess someone was telling him he's a chancer who can't spot a decent player any better than your average supporter.
https://fanbanter.co.uk/video-leeds-chief-victor-orta-in-furious-full-time-rant-at-bemused-brentford-board/
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 12 058
Re: Victor Orta
Yesterday
at 09:25:36 PM »
"after Patrick Bamford netted a late winner"
No.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 694
Re: Victor Orta
Today
at 01:02:28 AM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 09:25:36 PM
"after Patrick Bamford netted a late winner"
No.
No.
Assisted by Fischer
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
