Itchy_ring

Victor Orta « on: Yesterday at 09:09:46 PM »



https://fanbanter.co.uk/video-leeds-chief-victor-orta-in-furious-full-time-rant-at-bemused-brentford-board/ Loses his shit in the Leeds directors box. Guess someone was telling him he's a chancer who can't spot a decent player any better than your average supporter.