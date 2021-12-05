Welcome,
December 12, 2021, 03:09:50 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SIGN OF THE TIMES SHOPPING?
Author
Topic: SIGN OF THE TIMES SHOPPING?
headset
Posts: 3 849
SIGN OF THE TIMES SHOPPING?
December 05, 2021, 12:17:39 PM
OR IS IT - FOR US MEN, LADIES, ETC ETC...........
IT GIVES YOU FOOD FOR THOUGHT.....................
MAYBE INTERNET SHOPPING IS THE WAY FORWARD .............
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10275757/CHARLOTTE-GRIFFITHS-facing-dilemm
Rutters
Posts: 507
Re: SIGN OF THE TIMES SHOPPING?
December 05, 2021, 02:05:00 PM
How about gender-neutral changing rooms for everyone? Just stay in your own little cubicle.
kippers
Posts: 2 902
Re: SIGN OF THE TIMES SHOPPING?
December 05, 2021, 03:41:12 PM
Far too many sex pests in the UK for that to work Rutters
headset
Posts: 3 849
Re: SIGN OF THE TIMES SHOPPING?
Today
01:28:25 PM
WELL, THIS REPORTER WENT AND DID A TRIAL RUN & GOT ON WITH IT OK - ONCE WORD GETS OUT - IT WILL GET THE DIRTY BASTARDS LOOKING FOR A CHEAP WANK AT IT - IN SHOPS/FEMALE CHANGING ROOMS UP AND DOWN THE COUNTRY...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10300295/Bearded-6ft-reporter-let-female-changing-room-stores.h
Loading...