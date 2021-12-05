Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 05, 2021, 03:59:21 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SIGN OF THE TIMES SHOPPING?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: SIGN OF THE TIMES SHOPPING? (Read 92 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 725
SIGN OF THE TIMES SHOPPING?
«
on:
Today
at 12:17:39 PM »
OR IS IT - FOR US MEN, LADIES, ETC ETC...........
IT GIVES YOU FOOD FOR THOUGHT.....................
MAYBE INTERNET SHOPPING IS THE WAY FORWARD .............
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10275757/CHARLOTTE-GRIFFITHS-facing-dilemm
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:19:47 PM by headset
»
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 505
Re: SIGN OF THE TIMES SHOPPING?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:05:00 PM »
How about gender-neutral changing rooms for everyone? Just stay in your own little cubicle.
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 889
Re: SIGN OF THE TIMES SHOPPING?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:41:12 PM »
Far too many sex pests in the UK for that to work Rutters
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...