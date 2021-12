Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 227 Boris war on drugs « on: December 05, 2021, 10:48:09 AM »



Seriously though they can't stop a few boats getting over the channel, no chance of stopping an industry that is hundreds of times bigger and more established Has he told his mates about this new crusadeSeriously though they can't stop a few boats getting over the channel, no chance of stopping an industry that is hundreds of times bigger and more established Logged

Posts: 3 739 Re: Boris war on drugs « Reply #1 on: December 05, 2021, 11:15:25 AM »





On a side note...



It would ruin a few football weekends if they ever did ... that will set the 'msf ' gang off if they are reading this.....................





Look at this snorty girl in the sun...... the worse bit is ....it looks like a mate has turned her in to the papers for a few quid........................... you don't carry on like that in full view of strangers especially if you are known in the public eye









https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/16941149/love-island-star-kaz-crossley-white-substance/ You are quite right on alot of points on that that one itchy. You will never stop it would be my honest answer..On a side note...It would ruin a few football weekends if they ever did ... that will set the 'msf ' gang off if they are reading this.....................Look at this snorty girl in the sun...... the worse bit is ....it looks like a mate has turned her in to the papers for a few quid........................... you don't carry on like that in full view of strangers especially if you are known in the public eye Logged

Posts: 3 739 Re: Boris war on drugs « Reply #2 on: December 05, 2021, 12:36:02 PM »





GET YOUR OWN LOT IN ORDER BORIS ------------------------------ BEFORE YOU BAN US FROM A WEEKEND SNIFF!!









ttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10276885/Drugs-sniffer-dogs-introduced-Parliament-combat-use-heart-We ARTICLE IN THE MAIL ABOUT BOJO'S LOT ON THE POWDER ...GET YOUR OWN LOT IN ORDER BORIS ------------------------------ BEFORE YOU BAN US FROM A WEEKEND SNIFF!!ttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10276885/Drugs-sniffer-dogs-introduced-Parliament-combat-use-heart-We Logged

Posts: 7 178 Re: Boris war on drugs « Reply #3 on: December 05, 2021, 04:13:58 PM » Face it, Tories only ever see certain drugs as a problem when other people can afford them!

Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 227 Re: Boris war on drugs « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:24:42 PM »



I know a lot of people who you'd call rec users and vast majority are not middle class guess they think all non middle class users are bagheads Why have the press decided that "recreational users" are middle classI know a lot of people who you'd call rec users and vast majority are not middle class guess they think all non middle class users are bagheads Logged