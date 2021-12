Has he told his mates about this new crusadeSeriously though they can't stop a few boats getting over the channel, no chance of stopping an industry that is hundreds of times bigger and more established

Re: Boris war on drugs





On a side note...



It would ruin a few football weekends if they ever did ... that will set the 'msf ' gang off if they are reading this.....................





Look at this snorty girl in the sun...... the worse bit is ....it looks like a mate has turned her in to the papers for a few quid........................... you don't carry on like that in full view of strangers especially if you are known in the public eye









