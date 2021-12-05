Trippier is a useless clod hopper - so ideal for the Mags
No chance of Burnley selling anybody to relegation rivals - and if they are that good why are Burnley down there as well?
Rumours about Lingard from Manure - not a erlegation battler and why wouldnt he go to WHam before these clowns
Saw this as well
However, Newcastle were dealt a significant blow after Michael Emenalo turned down an offer to become the club's director of football, according to reports.
Emenalo has been the Magpies' top target for the position ever since the Saudi-led £305million-takeover following his stunning six-year stint as Chelsea technical director.
According to the Telegraph, however, the 56-year-old decided the role wasn't a good fit and the Toon don't match his ambitious plans.
Its one thing having limitless money its another spending it when no one wants to sell