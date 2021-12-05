Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 05, 2021, 10:06:05 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Sadly that Newcastle result  (Read 197 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 212


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:44:05 AM »
Puts them in a decent position to survive the drop, few hard games coming up but then it's Jan and they'll sign enough quality to finish above the drop zone  rava
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 726


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:42:10 AM »
I'm not so sure yet - a lot for me will depend on what the other teams at the bottom do during the Geordies tough spell. If they can bag some points and the skunks have a big losing run - it could still get interesting.

+ let's see who they bring in first. it's 50-50 for me with them at the moment.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 726


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:01:30 PM »
IVE JUST READ THIS IN THE CURRENT BUN - NOW THIS WOULD BE A DECENT TREBLE CATCH FOR THE TALI ARMY

IF THEY PULLED THESE PLAYERS IN DURING JANUARY...IT WOULD GET THEM SAFETY IN MY EYES...


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16942904/newcastle-trippier-transfer-tarkowski-mee/
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 212


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:59:53 PM »
Would mess Burnley up to if the got at least one of their CBs.  Anyway I'm now looking forward to Leeds being in Champo next season if we can't have both 
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 468



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:13:01 PM »
Trippier is a useless clod hopper - so ideal for the Mags

No chance of Burnley selling anybody to relegation rivals - and if they are that good why are Burnley down there as well?

Rumours about Lingard from Manure - not a erlegation battler and why wouldnt he go to WHam before these clowns

Saw this as well

However, Newcastle were dealt a significant blow after Michael Emenalo turned down an offer to become the club's director of football, according to reports.

Emenalo has been the Magpies' top target for the position ever since the Saudi-led £305million-takeover following his stunning six-year stint as Chelsea technical director.

According to the Telegraph, however, the 56-year-old decided the role wasn't a good fit and the Toon don't match his ambitious plans.

Its one thing having limitless money its another spending it when no one wants to sell

 :nige:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 212


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:39:49 PM »
They'll have enough pulling power to get a few decent players in during Jan, if they have any sense they will go for quality prem players
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 