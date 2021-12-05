Welcome,
Sadly that Newcastle result
Author
Topic: Sadly that Newcastle result
Itchy_ring
Sadly that Newcastle result
Today
at 09:44:05 AM
Puts them in a decent position to survive the drop, few hard games coming up but then it's Jan and they'll sign enough quality to finish above the drop zone
headset
Re: Sadly that Newcastle result
Today
at 11:42:10 AM
I'm not so sure yet - a lot for me will depend on what the other teams at the bottom do during the Geordies tough spell. If they can bag some points and the skunks have a big losing run - it could still get interesting.
+ let's see who they bring in first. it's 50-50 for me with them at the moment.
Re: Sadly that Newcastle result
Today
at 12:01:30 PM
IVE JUST READ THIS IN THE CURRENT BUN - NOW THIS WOULD BE A DECENT TREBLE CATCH FOR THE TALI ARMY
IF THEY PULLED THESE PLAYERS IN DURING JANUARY...IT WOULD GET THEM SAFETY IN MY EYES...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16942904/newcastle-trippier-transfer-tarkowski-mee/
Itchy_ring
Re: Sadly that Newcastle result
Today
at 05:59:53 PM
Would mess Burnley up to if the got at least one of their CBs. Anyway I'm now looking forward to Leeds being in Champo next season if we can't have both
