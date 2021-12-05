Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Sadly that Newcastle result  (Read 63 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 09:44:05 AM »
Puts them in a decent position to survive the drop, few hard games coming up but then it's Jan and they'll sign enough quality to finish above the drop zone  rava
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:42:10 AM »
I'm not so sure yet - a lot for me will depend on what the other teams at the bottom do during the Geordies tough spell. If they can bag some points and the skunks have a big losing run - it could still get interesting.

+ let's see who they bring in first. it's 50-50 for me with them at the moment.
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:01:30 PM »
IVE JUST READ THIS IN THE CURRENT BUN - NOW THIS WOULD BE A DECENT TREBLE CATCH FOR THE TALI ARMY

IF THEY PULLED THESE PLAYERS IN DURING JANUARY...IT WOULD GET THEM SAFETY IN MY EYES...


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16942904/newcastle-trippier-transfer-tarkowski-mee/
