Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 05, 2021, 12:16:27 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sadly that Newcastle result
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Sadly that Newcastle result (Read 63 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 209
Sadly that Newcastle result
«
on:
Today
at 09:44:05 AM »
Puts them in a decent position to survive the drop, few hard games coming up but then it's Jan and they'll sign enough quality to finish above the drop zone
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 721
Re: Sadly that Newcastle result
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:42:10 AM »
I'm not so sure yet - a lot for me will depend on what the other teams at the bottom do during the Geordies tough spell. If they can bag some points and the skunks have a big losing run - it could still get interesting.
+ let's see who they bring in first. it's 50-50 for me with them at the moment.
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 721
Re: Sadly that Newcastle result
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:01:30 PM »
IVE JUST READ THIS IN THE CURRENT BUN - NOW THIS WOULD BE A DECENT TREBLE CATCH FOR THE TALI ARMY
IF THEY PULLED THESE PLAYERS IN DURING JANUARY...IT WOULD GET THEM SAFETY IN MY EYES...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16942904/newcastle-trippier-transfer-tarkowski-mee/
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...