Author Topic: 34 quid  (Read 52 times)
Robbso
« on: Today at 12:45:49 PM »
Fucking Sheffield UTD away tickets, 12-30 Kick off NYD. What a fucking rip off :meltdown:
Bob and your bitch, youll be fine reduced prices for the over 60s 
Ben G
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:37:38 PM »
Robbing bastards
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:46:30 PM »
Sure we've been caned off SU before now, mind you think I paid that to sit in the west stand against Millwall 
