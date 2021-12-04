Welcome,
December 04, 2021, 02:18:43 PM
34 quid
Topic: 34 quid
Robbso
34 quid
Today
at 12:45:49 PM »
Fucking Sheffield UTD away tickets, 12-30 Kick off NYD. What a fucking rip off
Bob and your bitch, youll be fine reduced prices for the over 60s
Ben G
Re: 34 quid
Today
at 01:37:38 PM »
Robbing bastards
Itchy_ring
Re: 34 quid
Today
at 01:46:30 PM »
Sure we've been caned off SU before now, mind you think I paid that to sit in the west stand against Millwall
