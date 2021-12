I thought we could have won it by more in the same we could quite easily of got beat.



poor finishing from both sides



we look good going forward but not so good at the back.. the heart is there maybe Fry can settle things down. Bamba is good but is a mistake in waiting at least once in a game



other than that you cant knock 3pts



Fry in.....it looks like me and mr wilder are on the same page - i will take the same compliments chris has been getting all week as the new gaffer thanks ....