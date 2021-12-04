Welcome,
December 04, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boro 🌫🌫🌫 - Swans 🦢🦢🦢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Author
Topic: Boro 🌫🌫🌫 - Swans 🦢🦢🦢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston
Posts: 468
Boro 🌫🌫🌫 - Swans 🦢🦢🦢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Today
at 12:16:51 PM »
Im going for a Boro win
Robbso
Posts: 15 427
Re: Boro 🌫🌫🌫 - Swans 🦢🦢🦢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:42:47 PM »
6 nowt
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 202
Re: Boro 🌫🌫🌫 - Swans 🦢🦢🦢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:47:29 PM »
Let's have a full on Wilder bounce 2-1
Gingerpig
Posts: 922
Re: Boro 🌫🌫🌫 - Swans 🦢🦢🦢 ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:53:41 PM »
2-1 win
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
