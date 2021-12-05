headset

headsets weekend moneyspinner « on: Yesterday at 07:26:17 AM »



2 fancies on the gee-gees today. £ 1 e/w bets







15-15 Aintree - Midnight River.



15-45 Chepstow - Cruz Control.





Now for headsets tricky treble.



Looking at 3 aways today and I've gone with the early kick-off which is sometimes fatal.



WBA away win.



Burnley away win.



Brighton away win.







after towersy's dreadful odds on bets in midweek, I can't throw down the gauntlet to him anymore.







He is now literally in a "league of his own" ...................................value for money towersy they now call him





