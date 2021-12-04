Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
headsets weekend moneyspinner
« on: Today at 07:26:17 AM »
Yes, folks, it's that time of the week again - time to take on the bookies.

2 fancies on the gee-gees today. £ 1 e/w bets



15-15 Aintree - Midnight River.

15-45 Chepstow - Cruz Control.


Now for headsets tricky treble.

Looking at 3 aways today and I've gone with the early kick-off which is sometimes fatal.

WBA away win.

Burnley away win.

Brighton away win.



after towersy's dreadful odds on bets in midweek, I can't throw down the gauntlet to him anymore.



He is now literally in a "league of his own"  ...................................value for money towersy they now call him


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:57:53 PM »
Some tough games to pick today unless you're a big favourites backer 

I'll go 3 drawers

Southampton
Barnsley
Bristol C
