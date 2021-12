headset

Offline



Posts: 3 711





Posts: 3 711 NAUGHTY STORY « on: Today at 06:41:27 AM »



THE SICK BITCH WANTS HER INSIDES TAKING OUT FOR THAT - LIKE A BLOKE WHO RAPES WANTS HIS BALLS AND DICK TAKING OFF....







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16934007/innocent-man-16-years-prison-raping-lovely-bones-author/ AND PROBABLY THE WORSE THING A WOMAN CAN DO TO A MALE... IS CRY RAPETHE SICK BITCH WANTS HER INSIDES TAKING OUT FOR THAT - LIKE A BLOKE WHO RAPES WANTS HIS BALLS AND DICK TAKING OFF.... Logged