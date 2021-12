headset

am i glad im settled down
« on: December 04, 2021, 06:36:26 AM »



I agree wholeheartedly women should be protected and treated with respect in public.



However, Not all lads/men are a menace to women surely...



when I was young a lot of the lasses were a good crack and some worse than lads when came to pissing about.



Obviously, I'm not privy to the stats - I didn't think it was that bad out there for lasses.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16935246/harassing-women-outlaw-public-sexual-harassment/









with this law due to come into play...I agree wholeheartedly women should be protected and treated with respect in public.However, Not all lads/men are a menace to women surely...when I was young a lot of the lasses were a good crack and some worse than lads when came to pissing about.Obviously, I'm not privy to the stats - I didn't think it was that bad out there for lasses.

You would go on the register now if any lass fell for that one ------------- with a yes show me a baby elephant will the - would you like to see a baby elephant - get you into trouble these days - the one when you pull trouser pockets out and alike ..:You would go on the register now if any lass fell for that one ------------- with a yes show me a baby elephant

Re: am i glad im settled down
« Reply #2 on: December 04, 2021, 12:33:40 PM »



AND WEARING ZIP FLY TROUSERS



I REMEMBER THAT ONEAND WEARING ZIP FLY TROUSERSWHAT HAS A HUNDRED TEETH AND HOLDS BACK A ONE EYED MONSTER ???

Re: am i glad im settled down
« Reply #3 on: December 04, 2021, 09:56:41 PM »
Seem to remember plenty of running around pubs etc with pants on heads and other shite that would get you banged up these days

Re: am i glad im settled down
« Reply #4 on: December 05, 2021, 11:48:46 AM »







how pet - do you like chicken - if you do - suck this it's fowl...





how pet - do you like chicken - if you do - suck this it's fowl...

imagine sid the sexist out now .... now that was a video worth watching - the gags on that would have the snowflakes up all night now ....