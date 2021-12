headset

Online



Posts: 3 697





Posts: 3 697 England supporters « on: Today at 05:57:49 AM »



this is still no excuse



lack of policing probably didn't help - done on the cheap by the fa with 10 an hour stewards while the fa bank millions....



the organized stuff from any English thugs goes off generally away from the stadiums - so its not the hardcore hooligans I wouldn't have thought.



it is still a shame if it prevents us from hosting other tournaments...



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16935475/england-football-euro2020-final/















haven't covered themselves in glory after the scenes at the Euros...this is still no excuselack of policing probably didn't help - done on the cheap by the fa with 10 an hour stewards while the fa bank millions....the organized stuff from any English thugs goes off generally away from the stadiums - so its not the hardcore hooligans I wouldn't have thought.it is still a shame if it prevents us from hosting other tournaments... Logged