Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 04, 2021, 06:01:37 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: England supporters  (Read 2 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 697


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:57:49 AM »
haven't covered themselves in glory after the scenes at the Euros...

this is still no excuse

lack of policing probably didn't help - done on the cheap by the fa with £10 an hour stewards while the fa bank millions....

the organized stuff from any English thugs goes off generally away from the stadiums - so its not the hardcore hooligans I wouldn't have thought.

it is still a shame if it prevents us from hosting other tournaments...

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16935475/england-football-euro2020-final/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 