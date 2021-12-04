headset

this is still no excuse



lack of policing probably didn't help - done on the cheap by the fa with £10 an hour stewards while the fa bank millions....



the organized stuff from any English thugs goes off generally away from the stadiums - so its not the hardcore hooligans I wouldn't have thought.



it is still a shame if it prevents us from hosting other tournaments...



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16935475/england-football-euro2020-final/















