December 03, 2021, 08:10:15 PM
Wendy James - Transvision Vamp
Author
Topic: Wendy James - Transvision Vamp (Read 178 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 282
Wendy James - Transvision Vamp
«
on:
Today
at 12:23:44 PM »
What an absolute bastard the passage of time is.
1989
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcCmUP1ZnEw
2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYcgESyI180
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 467
Re: Wendy James - Transvision Vamp
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:33:02 PM »
Still would.....
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 199
Re: Wendy James - Transvision Vamp
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:21:16 PM »
She's not looking bad for someone a few weeks of 56, still touring and as her bio says "Wendy currently divides her time between New York City, Paris, South France and London" very nice!
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 587
Re: Wendy James - Transvision Vamp
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:31:49 PM »
She looks fine. Just needs to wear the stockings on stage again.
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 199
Re: Wendy James - Transvision Vamp
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:31:37 PM »
Another one from the same era looking might fine in the DM today
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 694
Re: Wendy James - Transvision Vamp
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:48:33 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:23:44 PM
What an absolute bastard the passage of time is.
1989
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcCmUP1ZnEw
2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYcgESyI180
Still worth a ride today - I agree like she is a stunner in the first video.
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 694
Re: Wendy James - Transvision Vamp
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:09:03 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 03:31:37 PM
Another one from the same era looking might fine in the DM today
I WOULD SOON SORT HER OUT AS WELL.........
V6
Offline
Posts: 2 291
Re: Wendy James - Transvision Vamp
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:14:36 PM »
always and a soft spot for Wendy James
Loading...