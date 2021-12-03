Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 03, 2021, 08:10:09 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Wendy James - Transvision Vamp  (Read 177 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 282


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:23:44 PM »
What an absolute bastard the passage of time is.


1989
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcCmUP1ZnEw

2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYcgESyI180

 lost
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 467



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:33:02 PM »
Still would.....
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 199


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:21:16 PM »
She's not looking bad for someone a few weeks of 56, still touring and as her bio says "Wendy currently divides her time between New York City, Paris, South France and London"  very nice!
Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 587


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:31:49 PM »
She looks fine. Just needs to wear the stockings on stage again. 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 199


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:31:37 PM »
Another one from the same era looking might fine in the DM today
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 694


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:48:33 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:23:44 PM
What an absolute bastard the passage of time is.


1989
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcCmUP1ZnEw

2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYcgESyI180

 lost

Still worth a ride today - I agree like she is a stunner in the first video. :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 694


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:09:03 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:31:37 PM
Another one from the same era looking might fine in the DM today



  :like:

I WOULD SOON SORT HER OUT AS WELL.........monkey
Logged
V6
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 291


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:14:36 PM »
always and a soft spot for Wendy James   jc
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 