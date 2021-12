calamity

Re: COVID BOUNCE BACK FRAUDSTERS
« Reply #2 on: December 03, 2021, 09:43:51 AM »
Damned if they do and damned if they don't.



The rush to get furlough and all the other Covid financial help in place was always going to be a nightmare to deal with. They should have made it crystal clear at the start that they will audit all the Covid payouts once the pandemic had been dealt with, or mitigated. No time limits. Anyone found fraudulently claiming should pay back, with interest and plus some financial penalties.



But they won't do that because there are too many "mates" pockets lined and it will be a PR disaster, for all concerned.