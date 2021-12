headset

LEWIS HAMILTON & THE HUMAN RIGHTS LARK « on: Today at 07:12:13 AM »



LIKE WITH FOOTBALL NATIONS WHO WILL PLAY IN THE WORLD CUP - THE ONLY WAY TO MAKE A REAL MESSAGE IS TO PULL OUT FULL STOP - THAT'S HOW YOU WILL GET THINGS DONE...IN THESE BARBARIC/COUNTRIES/STATES





IT'S ALL ABOUT THE MONEY THOUGH LEWIS AINT IT - ASK YOUR MATE DAVID BECKHAM....



AT LEAST THE TENNIS CHIEFS ARE DOING SOMETHING OVER THE CURRENT MISSING LADY FROM CHINA....









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/motorsport/16923218/f1-hamilton-saudi-arabia-human-rights/

