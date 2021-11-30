Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 05, 2021, 12:16:08 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP (Read 424 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 3 721
SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
on:
November 30, 2021, 11:35:20 AM »
ANGELA BLINDSIDED BY THE BOSS....
POLITICS TO ONE SIDE -AND I'VE SAID IT BEFORE - I BET SHE IS A RIGHT GOER IN THE SACK THAT RAYNOR BIRD.... SHE HAS THE LOOK ABOUT HER - ONE THAT LIKES TO LEAVE HER MAN SATISFIED...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16890422/keir-starmer-labour-shadow-cabinet-reshuffle/
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 179
Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
Reply #1 on:
November 30, 2021, 11:36:54 AM »
'satisfied' = utterly ruined
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 721
Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
Reply #2 on:
November 30, 2021, 12:17:22 PM »
I'm liking your thoughts
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 179
Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
Reply #3 on:
November 30, 2021, 12:29:47 PM »
Plenty more where that came from ...........
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 640
Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
Reply #4 on:
November 30, 2021, 12:31:15 PM »
Mrs Balls is a good appointment I feel. A step closer to centre left than Labour has for years.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Offline
Posts: 468
Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
Reply #5 on:
December 02, 2021, 10:43:37 AM »
Id have thought the odds are higher for Raynor being leader of Labour before the next election above Starmer right now
Cooper currently holds less than a 1300 seat majority in her area. Shes also known as quite right wing which again is more evidence of a shift by the party and is desperate on Coopers part. But she probably has been told by polling experts she will be gone at the next election so wants to prove loyalty to the party in case the voting public boot her out
Its also desperate from Starmer as shows he has a rift or at least extremely poor communication and thinks being right wing and wearing a suit is leadership.
Labour are apparently skint so will struggle to fund any campaigns. Theres just nothing interesting or offering from Labour still. Tory bashing is totally pointless, because labour need votes.
«
Last Edit: December 02, 2021, 02:55:20 PM by Winston
»
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 468
Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
Reply #6 on:
December 02, 2021, 05:20:35 PM »
I love reading OTR when someone slightly pushes back and asks whats the point of Keir Starmer theyre met with responses that offer no answer or detail just confusion and even told to basically stop posting comments. Even regular left wing commentators lol
The idea labour plan is to not be the tories clearly doesnt hold up to scrutiny when even a simple questioning post is met with such hostility.
Like I always say Labour doesnt need people not to vote any party. It needs people to actually get people TO VOTE. Corbyn won more votes than Milliband, Brown and even the mighty Blair in his last election! They just need them votes in working class areas like Scotland and. Hartlepool which was why people who understand politics knew why it was such a critical test early on for Starmer
Good to see some push back though OTR! Makes good reading 📖
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 209
Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
Reply #7 on:
December 02, 2021, 05:51:29 PM »
Did enjoy the mob turning on their own on the PMQ thread yesterday
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 468
Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
Reply #8 on:
December 02, 2021, 06:14:17 PM »
Tye way people turned on the actual Labour voters was frankly an embarrassment OTR
The quickness to turn nasty is also a sign that behind all this Boris is awful and the Tories are, there is nothing else. Its a vacuum. Even the Labour will benefit you line because theyre not Tories is ridiculous when you cant even answer what Labour stand for.
The whole foundation of the arguments OTR are just mind numbing dumb. One of them even claimed a thread had been derailed from its purpose to slag of Boris. Like I keep saying if they started to self critique and allowed open debate and even strength test that line that attacking the Tories is the way forward they would know what an absolute waste of time slagging the Tories off because thats not how the world works.
I keep banging on about it but Labour need to win working class voters and they need to get people to vote. Honestly its not a political debate. Remove the attack of Tories, voters are stupid and bullying that you must vote labour and theres no conversation from any of them
The irony is most (I suspect) arent loyal labour voters. SmallTory must be on a windup
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 468
Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
Reply #9 on:
December 02, 2021, 07:27:05 PM »
I think blindboygrunt, and bumface and particularly superstu are the only ones who even have any idea of polictics
The rest look utterly stupid and say nothing other than Tories bad, voters thick!
Superstu is a FMTTM legend
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 468
Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
Reply #10 on:
December 02, 2021, 09:16:16 PM »
Oh dear theyre all arguing because a few questions were asked. When did labour champions become so closed off to debate and become so aggressive and quick to turn on each other?
I wonder if SS, BBG, and Bumface will work out the others dont want debate they want disciples who say Tories bad Voters thick and given we are currently due a general election in over 2 and a half years surely theyll twig how futile that is on a football board lol
My prediction is every week until May 2024 Lefty will discuss the voter intelligence and SmallTory will talk about Labour and what we need to do, etc etc
2 and a half years to go lads till they hopefully shut up
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 429
Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
Reply #11 on:
December 02, 2021, 09:23:05 PM »
Am I right in thinking we have another banned fmttm poster regaling us with tales from the other side.
Strange how a newbie to the area has such a keen interest
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 468
Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
Reply #12 on:
December 02, 2021, 09:35:19 PM »
Im not banned Robbso
Dont have a FMTTM account
I do read comments however but go on have your pop if you like 👍
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 429
Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
Reply #13 on:
December 02, 2021, 09:38:07 PM »
You crack on if it makes you happy.
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 721
Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
Reply #14 on:
December 03, 2021, 07:04:31 AM »
you are not from fly me are you Winston - I had you down as raw at first - Now I am puzzled not that it bothers me - I graft fly me at times ---------------------------------- nothing wrong in having a foot in both camps
You will be on raw next they will welcome you - it looks like it's going down the pan - its a tad quiet over there I was expecting it to be bustling - maybe its just first-year syndrome if kens reading this
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 721
Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:39 AM »
KIER IS FEELING CONFIDENT...
WITH A LABOUR IS MIDDLE ENGLAND QUOTE................,,,,,,
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10273649/Labour-party-Middle-England-Keir-Starmer-claims-accuses-Tories-
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 721
Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 11:57:30 AM »
OUR FAVOURITE LABOUR PARTY LADY ANGELA - HAS HAD A LITTLE HEATED ARGUMENT WITH DODGY KIER FOR KEEPING HER IN THE DARK ABOUT THINGS....
HE MIGHT SEE HER AS FUTURE COMPERTITION.............
SHE COULD BE THE THATCHER (AS IN FEMALE LEADER) OF THE LABOUR PARTY - THE NEW IRON LADY TO TURN LABOUR AROUND FROM THE SHIT SHOW IT IS TODAY........
RAYNER TO THE RESCUE ... COULD BE THE BATTLE CRY SLOGAN...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16940918/angela-rayner-rage-keir-starmer-labour-re
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...