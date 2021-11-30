headset

Posts: 3 682 SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP « on: November 30, 2021, 11:35:20 AM »







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16890422/keir-starmer-labour-shadow-cabinet-reshuffle/

Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:43:37 AM » Id have thought the odds are higher for Raynor being leader of Labour before the next election above Starmer right now



Cooper currently holds less than a 1300 seat majority in her area. Shes also known as quite right wing which again is more evidence of a shift by the party and is desperate on Coopers part. But she probably has been told by polling experts she will be gone at the next election so wants to prove loyalty to the party in case the voting public boot her out



Its also desperate from Starmer as shows he has a rift or at least extremely poor communication and thinks being right wing and wearing a suit is leadership.



Labour are apparently skint so will struggle to fund any campaigns. Theres just nothing interesting or offering from Labour still. Tory bashing is totally pointless, because labour need votes.

Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:20:35 PM » I love reading OTR when someone slightly pushes back and asks whats the point of Keir Starmer theyre met with responses that offer no answer or detail just confusion and even told to basically stop posting comments. Even regular left wing commentators lol



The idea labour plan is to not be the tories clearly doesnt hold up to scrutiny when even a simple questioning post is met with such hostility.



Like I always say Labour doesnt need people not to vote any party. It needs people to actually get people TO VOTE. Corbyn won more votes than Milliband, Brown and even the mighty Blair in his last election! They just need them votes in working class areas like Scotland and. Hartlepool which was why people who understand politics knew why it was such a critical test early on for Starmer



Good to see some push back though OTR! Makes good reading 📖

Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:14:17 PM » Tye way people turned on the actual Labour voters was frankly an embarrassment OTR



The quickness to turn nasty is also a sign that behind all this Boris is awful and the Tories are, there is nothing else. Its a vacuum. Even the Labour will benefit you line because theyre not Tories is ridiculous when you cant even answer what Labour stand for.



The whole foundation of the arguments OTR are just mind numbing dumb. One of them even claimed a thread had been derailed from its purpose to slag of Boris. Like I keep saying if they started to self critique and allowed open debate and even strength test that line that attacking the Tories is the way forward they would know what an absolute waste of time slagging the Tories off because thats not how the world works.



I keep banging on about it but Labour need to win working class voters and they need to get people to vote. Honestly its not a political debate. Remove the attack of Tories, voters are stupid and bullying that you must vote labour and theres no conversation from any of them



The irony is most (I suspect) arent loyal labour voters. SmallTory must be on a windup



Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:27:05 PM »



The rest look utterly stupid and say nothing other than Tories bad, voters thick!



Superstu is a FMTTM legend



I think blindboygrunt, and bumface and particularly superstu are the only ones who even have any idea of poliictics The rest look utterly stupid and say nothing other than Tories bad, voters thick! Superstu is a FMTTM legend

Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:16:16 PM »



I wonder if SS, BBG, and Bumface will work out the others dont want debate they want disciples who say Tories bad Voters thick and given we are currently due a general election in over 2 and a half years surely theyll twig how futile that is on a football board lol



My prediction is every week until May 2024 Lefty will discuss the voter intelligence and SmallTory will talk about Labour and what we need to do, etc etc



Oh dear theyre all arguing because a few questions were asked. When did labour champions become so closed off to debate and become so aggressive and quick to turn on each other? I wonder if SS, BBG, and Bumface will work out the others dont want debate they want disciples who say Tories bad Voters thick and given we are currently due a general election in over 2 and a half years surely theyll twig how futile that is on a football board lol My prediction is every week until May 2024 Lefty will discuss the voter intelligence and SmallTory will talk about Labour and what we need to do, etc etc 2 and a half years to go lads till they hopefully shut up

Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:23:05 PM »

Strange how a newbie to the area has such a keen interest Am I right in thinking we have another banned fmttm poster regaling us with tales from the other side.Strange how a newbie to the area has such a keen interest Logged

Re: SIR KIER KEEPING ALL IN THE LOOP « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:35:19 PM »



Dont have a FMTTM account



