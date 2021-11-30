Oh dear theyre all arguing because a few questions were asked. When did labour champions become so closed off to debate and become so aggressive and quick to turn on each other?
I wonder if SS, BBG, and Bumface will work out the others dont want debate they want disciples who say Tories bad Voters thick and given we are currently due a general election in over 2 and a half years surely theyll twig how futile that is on a football board lol
My prediction is every week until May 2024 Lefty will discuss the voter intelligence and SmallTory will talk about Labour and what we need to do, etc etc
2 and a half years to go lads till they hopefully shut up