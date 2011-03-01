Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Passing stats Huddersfield  (Read 49 times)
Itchy_ring
on: Today at 06:59:16 PM
Pinched from Boro Breakdown but worth posting, 403 accurate passes Saturday compared to an average 204 under Warnock, hopefully not just passing for passing sake but got to encouraging sign
Robbso
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:11:58 PM
First half display was a complete fucking revelation. Didnt see it coming to be honest. Cruised in the second half.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:25:06 PM
Crooks is a great signing. He was class, as was Jones. I love Sporar. Got class about him.
