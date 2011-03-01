Welcome,
Passing stats Huddersfield
Author
Topic: Passing stats Huddersfield (Read 49 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 163
Passing stats Huddersfield
«
on:
Today
at 06:59:16 PM »
Pinched from Boro Breakdown but worth posting, 403 accurate passes Saturday compared to an average 204 under Warnock, hopefully not just passing for passing sake but got to encouraging sign
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 408
Re: Passing stats Huddersfield
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:11:58 PM »
First half display was a complete fucking revelation. Didnt see it coming to be honest. Cruised in the second half.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 159
Re: Passing stats Huddersfield
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:25:06 PM »
Crooks is a great signing. He was class, as was Jones. I love Sporar. Got class about him.
Logged
