November 29, 2021, 07:14:26 PM
Passing stats Huddersfield
Author
Topic: Passing stats Huddersfield (Read 10 times)
Itchy_ring
Passing stats Huddersfield
Today
at 06:59:16 PM »
Pinched from Boro Breakdown but worth posting, 403 accurate passes Saturday compared to an average 204 under Warnock, hopefully not just passing for passing sake but got to encouraging sign
Robbso
Re: Passing stats Huddersfield
Today
at 07:11:58 PM »
First half display was a complete fucking revelation. Didnt see it coming to be honest. Cruised in the second half.
