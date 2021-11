headset

Offline



Posts: 3 602





Posts: 3 602 THAT ADAM JACKSON WHO KILLED « on: Today at 01:21:38 PM »



NOW HAVING READ THE DETAILS HE SHOULD BE LOOKING AT MORE THAN 15 YR.



ANOTHER JUSTICE SYSTEM FUCK UP BY CLEVELAND JUDGES...



IF HE COULDN'T BE LIFED HE SHOULD BE LOOKING AT 30+ AS SHOULD MOST KILLERS...





I KNOW THIS SOUNDS BAD BUT GIVEN HIS AGE 15 YRS IS A RESULT - LET'S HOPE HE AT LEAST GETS A BIT OF TREATMENT IN JAIL FROM THE OTHERS - CHILD KILLERS DON'T SIT WELL IN THE SYSTEM THAT BIT YOU HAVE TO SAY...



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/live-adam-jackson-pleads-guilty-22305020





THAT 2YR OLD CALLED GRACE - HAS GOT LIFE BUT MUST SERVE A MINIMUM OF 15 YRS.NOW HAVING READ THE DETAILS HE SHOULD BE LOOKING AT MORE THAN 15 YR.ANOTHER JUSTICE SYSTEM FUCK UP BY CLEVELAND JUDGES...IF HE COULDN'T BE LIFED HE SHOULD BE LOOKING AT 30+ AS SHOULD MOST KILLERS...I KNOW THIS SOUNDS BAD BUT GIVEN HIS AGE 15 YRS IS A RESULT - LET'S HOPE HE AT LEAST GETS A BIT OF TREATMENT IN JAIL FROM THE OTHERS - CHILD KILLERS DON'T SIT WELL IN THE SYSTEM THAT BIT YOU HAVE TO SAY... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 602





Posts: 3 602 Re: THAT ADAM JACKSON WHO KILLED « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:35:15 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 01:27:15 PM





Love the fantasy notion that 'the lads inside will get him'



YOU KNOW THEY GET THE CHILD KILLERS AND BIG NONCES - HUNTLEY, THE RIPPER, AND PLENTY OF OTHERS GET IT - YOU NEED TO BRUSH UP ON THINGS - READ A FEW PAPERS LIKE ME THE SCREWS MAKE SURE OF THAT WOULD BE MY GUESS - THAT KILLER FROM ROUND BORO WHO IS LIFED OFF SEEMS TO DISH THE JUSTICE OUT - HE HAS A FEW JAIL SCALPS/ATTACKS TO HIS NAME.



AFTER THAT I AGREE WITH YOU IT'S A HOLIDAY CAMP IN JAIL THANKS TO SOFT LEFTIE BASTARDS - WHO WANT THEM LIVING BETTER THAN THE MAN OFF THE STREET YOU KNOW THEY GET THE CHILD KILLERS AND BIG NONCES - HUNTLEY, THE RIPPER, AND PLENTY OF OTHERS GET IT - YOU NEED TO BRUSH UP ON THINGS - READ A FEW PAPERS LIKE METHE SCREWS MAKE SURE OF THAT WOULD BE MY GUESS - THAT KILLER FROM ROUND BORO WHO IS LIFED OFF SEEMS TO DISH THE JUSTICE OUT - HE HAS A FEW JAIL SCALPS/ATTACKS TO HIS NAME.AFTER THAT I AGREE WITH YOU IT'S A HOLIDAY CAMP IN JAIL THANKS TO SOFT LEFTIE BASTARDS - WHO WANT THEM LIVING BETTER THAN THE MAN OFF THE STREET Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 161





Posts: 3 161 Re: THAT ADAM JACKSON WHO KILLED « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:06:42 PM » Fucking disgusting, the crime and the sentence. How can the judge listen to those injuries and not give the cunt 30 years minimum Logged