THAT ADAM JACKSON WHO KILLED « on: Today at 01:21:38 PM »



NOW HAVING READ THE DETAILS HE SHOULD BE LOOKING AT MORE THAN 15 YR.



ANOTHER JUSTICE SYSTEM FUCK UP BY CLEVELAND JUDGES...



IF HE COULDN'T BE LIFED HE SHOULD BE LOOKING AT 30+ AS SHOULD MOST KILLERS...





I KNOW THIS SOUNDS BAD BUT GIVEN HIS AGE 15 YRS IS A RESULT - LET'S HOPE HE AT LEAST GETS A BIT OF TREATMENT IN JAIL FROM THE OTHERS - CHILD KILLERS DON'T SIT WELL IN THE SYSTEM THAT BIT YOU HAVE TO SAY...



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/live-adam-jackson-pleads-guilty-22305020





