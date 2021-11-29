Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 29, 2021, 10:41:44 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Stick with the vaccines
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Stick with the vaccines (Read 151 times)
Winston
Offline
Posts: 452
Stick with the vaccines
«
on:
Today
at 10:43:58 AM »
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 168
Re: Stick with the vaccines
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:12:50 AM »
What wouldn't surprise me is this cropping up in the US as some sort of Govt plot to keep citizens in the dark regarding cures for the "fake" disease!
See also: Ivermectin.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 409
Infant Herpes
Re: Stick with the vaccines
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:47:36 PM »
Surprised to see Tony is unmarried.
Logged
I know where you live
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 687
Re: Stick with the vaccines
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:52:27 PM »
I think hes VERY dehydrated
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 409
Infant Herpes
Re: Stick with the vaccines
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:59:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:52:27 PM
I think hes VERY dehydrated
Very good point. Nobody's piss should be that colour. Unless he's mixing it with Ribena. Perhaps he's not a total animal.
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...