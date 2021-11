headset

Offline



Posts: 3 597





Posts: 3 597 BOXING AMIR KHAN V KELL BROOK « on: Today at 08:17:42 AM »



TWO GOOD FIGHTERS IN THEIR POMP - BOTH CAN NO DOUBT STILL FIGHT AND WILL STILL PUT UP A SHOW - JUST NOT AS GOOD A SHOW HAD IT BEEN A FEW YEARS BACK...



MY GUT FEELING IS THIS IS THE SAME WAY ANY FURY AND JOSHUA FIGHT WILL PLAY OUT.



THE LAST CARRER FIGHT MORE OF A MONEY EARNER THAN A TRUE BATTLE OF WARRIORS!!



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/boxing/article-10252417/Amir-Khan-set-fight-Kell-Brook-February PAYDAY FIGHT FOR THEM BOTH - IT SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED LONG BEFORE NOW...TWO GOOD FIGHTERS IN THEIR POMP - BOTH CAN NO DOUBT STILL FIGHT AND WILL STILL PUT UP A SHOW - JUST NOT AS GOOD A SHOW HAD IT BEEN A FEW YEARS BACK...MY GUT FEELING IS THIS IS THE SAME WAY ANY FURY AND JOSHUA FIGHT WILL PLAY OUT.THE LAST CARRER FIGHT MORE OF A MONEY EARNER THAN A TRUE BATTLE OF WARRIORS!! Logged