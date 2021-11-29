Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 29, 2021, 05:26:46 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Italian slaps reporters ar$e
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Italian slaps reporters ar$e (Read 151 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 604
Italian slaps reporters ar$e
«
on:
Today
at 07:51:49 AM »
and gets caught on camera - naughty that.
Im all for a bit of banter in life but touching birds without permission is well off limits and always should be.
He has to be single to be doing that or you get yourself in trouble at home off the mrs as well as the law.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16875677/shocking-moment-italian-journalist-slapped-beccaglia/
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 564
Re: Italian slaps reporters ar$e
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:51:14 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 07:51:49 AM
and gets caught on camera - naughty that.
Im all for a bit of banter in life but touching birds without permission is well off limits and always should be.
He has to be single to be doing that or you get yourself in trouble at home off the mrs as well as the law.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16875677/shocking-moment-italian-journalist-slapped-beccaglia/
Sad that she feels she has to apologise for telling him off. Sure some will accuse her of being "woke" for overreacting to a bit of bantz. I mean, it would be no big deal if a male reporter was smacked on the arse would it
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 273
Re: Italian slaps reporters ar$e
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:38:47 PM »
The days when slapping a lasses arse was seen as a bit of saucy banter have long gone. Can see you on the sex offenders register these days (And no, i'm not speaking from experience
)
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 685
Re: Italian slaps reporters ar$e
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:36:34 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 02:38:47 PM
The days when slapping a lasses arse was seen as a bit of saucy banter have long gone. Can see you on the sex offenders register these days (And no, i'm not speaking from experience
)
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 623
Re: Italian slaps reporters ar$e
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:57:15 PM »
Ive just been sent a picture of Kriss Akabusi in the nude.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...