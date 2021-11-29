Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 29, 2021
Italian slaps reporters ar$e
Today at 07:51:49 AM
and gets caught on camera - naughty that.

Im all for a bit of banter in life but touching birds without permission is well off limits and always should be.

He has to be single to be doing that or you get yourself in trouble at home off the mrs as well as the law.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16875677/shocking-moment-italian-journalist-slapped-beccaglia/
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:51:14 PM
Sad that she feels she has to apologise for telling him off. Sure some will accuse her of being "woke" for overreacting to a bit of bantz. I mean, it would be no big deal if a male reporter was smacked on the arse would it 
