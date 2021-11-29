Welcome,
November 29, 2021
Italian slaps reporters ar$e
Author
Topic: Italian slaps reporters ar$e
headset
Posts: 3 600
Italian slaps reporters ar$e
Today
at 07:51:49 AM »
and gets caught on camera - naughty that.
Im all for a bit of banter in life but touching birds without permission is well off limits and always should be.
He has to be single to be doing that or you get yourself in trouble at home off the mrs as well as the law.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16875677/shocking-moment-italian-journalist-slapped-beccaglia/
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 564
Re: Italian slaps reporters ar$e
Today
at 12:51:14 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 07:51:49 AM
and gets caught on camera - naughty that.
Im all for a bit of banter in life but touching birds without permission is well off limits and always should be.
He has to be single to be doing that or you get yourself in trouble at home off the mrs as well as the law.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16875677/shocking-moment-italian-journalist-slapped-beccaglia/
Sad that she feels she has to apologise for telling him off. Sure some will accuse her of being "woke" for overreacting to a bit of bantz. I mean, it would be no big deal if a male reporter was smacked on the arse would it
