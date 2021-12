headset

adrian lewis « on: November 29, 2021, 07:00:58 AM »



With the worlds coming up at ally pally - which is a cracking Chrimbo event in our house.



It will add a bit of spice if him and snakebite meet each other at the oche.



I had him down(lewis) as the next Phil Taylor but he didn't live up to my expectations.



I'm of course shouting for Duzza in the worlds after that I think Price will be the one to beat.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16879258/adrian-lewis-darts-investigation-peter-wright/

from the darts- a bit of a nibbler this lad - easily got at - Manley had him one year.

Re: adrian lewis « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:03:36 AM »



Not like you to know nothing I have tickets for the Ally Pally and watched the Game. Wright was out of order and crowd gave him it all week, accused AL of something which never happened. Crowd Booed Peter for the rest of the Tourney. They knew he did make a mountain out of a .......