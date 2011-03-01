Welcome,
November 29, 2021, 09:06:15 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ARCTIC SPELL AHEAD
Author
Topic: ARCTIC SPELL AHEAD (Read 35 times)
headset
ARCTIC SPELL AHEAD
TIME TO TURN UP THE THERMOSTAT & GET YOUR LONG JOHNS OUT FOR WORK
WINTER LOOKS TO HAVE LANDED -
THAT OUR LASS SINGING HOT STUFF TO ME EVERY NIGHT
COLD WEATHER ALWAYS AS ITS ADVANTAGEOUS
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16880134/uk-weather-christmas-chill-arctic-shot/
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: ARCTIC SPELL AHEAD
I WAS COLD IN BED LAST NIGHT EVEN WITH EXTRA BEDDING AND HAD TO PUT THE HEATING ON.
DON'T KNOW IF IT WAS CONNECTED WITH ME HAVING THE BOOSTER YESTERDAY ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: ARCTIC SPELL AHEAD
Long Johns at work?
Ohhhhhhhhhhhhh
