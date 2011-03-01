Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: ARCTIC SPELL AHEAD
headset
« on: Today at 06:36:10 AM »
TIME TO TURN UP THE THERMOSTAT & GET YOUR LONG JOHNS OUT FOR WORK

WINTER LOOKS TO HAVE LANDED -


THAT OUR LASS SINGING HOT STUFF TO ME EVERY NIGHT

COLD WEATHER ALWAYS AS ITS  ADVANTAGEOUS monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16880134/uk-weather-christmas-chill-arctic-shot/
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:49:24 AM »
I WAS COLD IN BED LAST NIGHT EVEN WITH EXTRA BEDDING AND HAD TO PUT THE HEATING ON.

DON'T KNOW IF IT WAS CONNECTED WITH ME HAVING THE BOOSTER YESTERDAY ???   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:52:49 AM »
Long Johns at work?
 :alf:

 :alf: :alf:

 :alf: :alf: :alf:

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhh  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
