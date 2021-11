headset

Online



Posts: 3 587





Posts: 3 587 MUSIC MANIACS « on: Today at 06:28:48 AM »





IT'S NOT JUST SOME FOOTBALL SUPPORTERS THAT



DON'T UNDERSTAND SECURITY - THEY JUST GET A SOFTER HEADLINE FROM THE MEDIA!!!





NO ANIMALS or SCUM IN THE HEADLINE I SEE



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16879930/chaotic-moment-storm-smash-scanners-concert/



STORMING SECURITY AT THE O2 ARENA...IT'S NOT JUST SOME FOOTBALL SUPPORTERS THATDON'T UNDERSTAND SECURITY - THEY JUST GET A SOFTER HEADLINE FROM THE MEDIA!!!NO ANIMALS or SCUM IN THE HEADLINE I SEE Logged