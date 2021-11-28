Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 28, 2021, 10:16:22 PM
Author Topic: Im listening to Enya  (Read 44 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 07:53:43 PM »
Im not gay or anything like.
Tory Cunt
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:09:49 PM »
My brother and I have done little a series of little cacks on her (back of the neck and behind her ears etc.).

It sounds like really poor manners, but she thought it was hilarious and couldn't stop laughing.
Ben G
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:37:32 PM »
Cook pass babtridge
Tory Cunt
Bugger.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:08:54 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:37:32 PM
Cook pass babtridge

Bem, shush.
