Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #50 on: December 03, 2021, 01:07:45 PM »



roundearth3, London, United Kingdom, 57 minutes ago



roundearth3, London, United Kingdom, 57 minutes ago

Every one of my familly has been experiencing strange long lasting viral bugs since around 2000. This is approximately when virology companies around the world began experimenting on coronaviruses ,which can be seen by all the academic papers and patents on all aspects around coronavirus creations. To make it more strange none of us has had a bout of flu , you know the streaming face + body aches in bed with lemsip type bug for decades. This is no coincidence. Covid is just another new winter bug for us. Nasty outrageous and anger inducing when you realize man has been creating these mutations deliberately , greedily and carelessly. The same industry plans to make a mint from the cure to what is the common cold family of viruses , the beta coronaviruses . I saw somewhere there is even a patent on releasing a corona virus and selling the cure ie vaccine. I know for sure there are many vaccines and testing methods patented for corona viruses also.