Author Topic: OMICRON !!!  (Read 1016 times)
 oleary

roundearth3, London, United Kingdom, 57 minutes ago

Every one of my familly has been experiencing strange long lasting viral bugs since around 2000. This is approximately when virology companies around the world began experimenting on coronaviruses ,which can be seen by all the academic papers and patents on all aspects around coronavirus creations. To make it more strange none of us has had a bout of flu , you know the streaming face + body aches in bed with lemsip type bug for decades. This is no coincidence. Covid is just another new winter bug for us. Nasty outrageous and anger inducing when you realize man has been creating these mutations deliberately , greedily and carelessly. The same industry plans to make a mint from the cure to what is the common cold family of viruses , the beta coronaviruses . I saw somewhere there is even a patent on releasing a corona virus and selling the cure ie vaccine. I know for sure there are many vaccines and testing methods patented for corona viruses also.
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Possible 5 years of COVID issues according to sage, that will make your Saturday a good one TM ..

this new variant seems to be spreading --------------- once it's in the community i think its safe to say its doing the rounds rava




https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10273495/UK-total-doubles-75-cases-Omicron-Covid-England.html
Dominic raab points the way forward for chritmas ...


I'm all for that ..... enjoy Chrimbo folks - plenty of festive fun and sport

and hopefully, a bit of snow before Boris' bans  ...


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10276845/Raab-spreads-Christmas-cheer-insisting-UK-enjoy-festivities-
Interesting new take from Boris on Omicron as Boris looks for ways to save Chrimbo... monkey


We should all head to No10 for this years knees up with Boris & Co.... if yesterday's revelations are to be true..




https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16971095/boris-johnson-plan-b-christmas-omicron/
Omnivore was discussed on Jeremy Vine yesterday. Doesnt sound particularly scary to vaccinated people
