Snoozy
|
Never had a Covid jab, never will have a Covid jab.
By declining the jab, Im 100% safe from adverse reactions and 99.8% safe from Covid.
Id say that those are pretty safe odds, Im happy with that.
Speaking of percentages it is 100% certain that those who took the vaccine made your latter % so high.
Nope. The survival rate even before the vaccine roll out was about the 99% mark and the government have now admitted its been no worse than a bad flu year
Do you have a link to that? Not sure flu normally kills 140,000?
Oh, here https://www.health.org.uk/publications/long-reads/one-year-on-three-myths-about-COVID-19-that-the-data-proved-wrong
Absolute bollocks! FOI requests to councils all over the country have shown last year was bang on the average for burials and cremations. What accounts for your surplus? Evaporations? 😂
headset
|
I'VE NOT HAD MINE YET - I'VE HEARD REPORTS IT DOES YOU THIS ONE..
ITS THE PFIZER ONE THIS TIME AROUND...I HAD THE ZENECA ONE LAST TIME - x2
PEOPLE WERE ASKING ME WHICH ONE I HAD FOR THE BOOSTER AND I COULDN'T TELL THEM AS I WASN'T TOLD.
FIRST TWO I HAD WERE ASTRA ZENECA. FIRST ONE HIT ME SECOND I WAS OK. COULD HARDLY MOVE ME ARM AFTER THE BOOSTER PLUS BAD FLU SYMPTOMS !!!
ITS ALL IN THE LINK TM - YOUR BOOSTER WAS PROBABLY LIKE I SAY THE PFIZER ONE...
YOU SHOULD BE OK NOW WITH 3 IN YOU - I'M STILL ONLY ON 2 AT THE MOMENT. STILLWAITING FOR THE CALL FROM THE QUACKS FOR NO3https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10268441/UKs-Covid-booster-jabs-likely-protect-against-Omicron
