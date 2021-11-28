Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: OMICRON !!!  (Read 860 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 882


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: November 28, 2021, 02:12:51 PM »
ANAGRAM OF MORONIC !!!    oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 211


« Reply #1 on: November 28, 2021, 05:40:12 PM »
Is it a con?
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 758


« Reply #2 on: November 28, 2021, 05:58:09 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on November 28, 2021, 05:40:12 PM
Is it a con?



All about control now.

Dangerous times we live in.


:unlike:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 211


« Reply #3 on: November 28, 2021, 06:02:22 PM »
New Scariants are a great distraction ploy for Fat Boris.
Robbso
Posts: 15 421


« Reply #4 on: November 28, 2021, 06:03:30 PM »
Whos controlling us? It would be nice to know
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 12 055


Bugger.


« Reply #5 on: November 28, 2021, 06:33:01 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on November 28, 2021, 06:03:30 PM
Whos controlling us? It would be nice to know

"They."
Robbso
Posts: 15 421


« Reply #6 on: November 28, 2021, 07:05:28 PM »
All very well, but whos they, are they human or lizards or an unknown species? I want to know who to report to :meltdown:
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 173


« Reply #7 on: November 29, 2021, 12:22:28 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on November 28, 2021, 02:12:51 PM
ANAGRAM OF MORONIC !!!    oleary

Seems to be the big in joke of the day with Trumpanzees and godbotherers!

Where'd you pick it up TM?
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 882


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #8 on: November 29, 2021, 01:08:19 AM »
NORTHERN ECHO COMMENTS !!!   souey
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 3 682


« Reply #9 on: November 29, 2021, 06:14:39 AM »
TM  - AS ALWAYS IS ON THE MEDICAL BUTTON....




HERE IS YOUR MONDAY LOWDOWN ON ALL THINGS OMICRON...


https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/16877444/omicron-covid-loss-taste-smell-unusual/
kippers
Posts: 2 885


« Reply #10 on: November 29, 2021, 01:25:14 PM »
Just give the media a couple of days to up the threat level from 'variant of concern' to 'rife in Britain'.

Even the weirdos Sturgeon and Drakeford are wanting a slice of the action from Boris.

We're fucked already.
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 758


« Reply #11 on: November 29, 2021, 01:30:30 PM »
Quote from: kippers on November 29, 2021, 01:25:14 PM
Just give the media a couple of days to up the threat level from 'variant of concern' to 'rife in Britain'.

Even the weirdos Sturgeon and Drakeford are wanting a slice of the action from Boris.

We're fucked already.


Yup, unfortunately we've got lunatics in charge of the asylum!
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 183


« Reply #12 on: November 29, 2021, 02:20:41 PM »
Krankie wants to lock up Scotland  :wanker: Just listening to the news and it's clearly been in the country for weeks
Bernie
Posts: 7 281


« Reply #13 on: November 29, 2021, 02:34:34 PM »
Sturgeon never passes up an opportunity to go a step further than Boris - and the jocks seem to lap it up 
kippers
Posts: 2 885


« Reply #14 on: November 29, 2021, 03:52:26 PM »
This pandemic has clearly given opportunities for kranks like her and the useless Drakeford.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 211


« Reply #15 on: November 29, 2021, 06:39:45 PM »
The moronic variant has been around for at least 12 months according to WHO. It
Its epicentre seems to be South Africa but so far no admissions to hospital. South Africais also world capital of HIV. People with HIV are extremely vulnerable to COVID. Are we being taken for mugs?
Snoozy
Posts: 535


« Reply #16 on: November 29, 2021, 06:46:05 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on November 29, 2021, 06:39:45 PM
The moronic variant has been around for at least 12 months according to WHO. It
Its epicentre seems to be South Africa but so far no admissions to hospital. South Africais also world capital of HIV. People with HIV are extremely vulnerable to COVID. Are we being taken for mugs?

Yup
Robbso
Posts: 15 421


« Reply #17 on: November 29, 2021, 06:59:12 PM »
By who? No one seems to know :alf: bold claims but not one shred of evidence offered, just bollocks. Get jabbed, get back to normal. Seems simple enough to me.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 183


« Reply #18 on: November 29, 2021, 07:02:48 PM »
Not sure what the agenda is with the government and other European countries, seems to be trying to panic the public but not heard anything credible to suggest it is anything to warranty this level of response
Robbso
Posts: 15 421


« Reply #19 on: November 29, 2021, 07:10:13 PM »
They dont want a return to the first stage, their reasoning is the vaccine is the best way to avoid it. I think they are hoping to scare people into getting jabbed.

They get everywhere 
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 758


« Reply #20 on: November 29, 2021, 07:15:20 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on November 29, 2021, 07:02:48 PM
Not sure what the agenda is with the government and other European countries, seems to be trying to panic the public but not heard anything credible to suggest it is anything to warranty this level of response


Just more unnecessary fear mongering, unfortunately the media and the gullible lap it up.
Robbso
Posts: 15 421


« Reply #21 on: November 29, 2021, 07:17:46 PM »
Why, by who?
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 517


Au revoir, Shosanna!


« Reply #22 on: November 29, 2021, 09:54:58 PM »
Never had a Covid jab, never will have a Covid jab.

By declining the jab, Im 100% safe from adverse reactions and 99.8% safe from Covid.

Id say that those are pretty safe odds, Im happy with that.

 :like:
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 183


« Reply #23 on: November 29, 2021, 10:25:05 PM »
Unless youre happy banged up in the UK there arent too many options not to take it, added to which Im happy to believe that the vast majority of medical science are working for the good of humanity and go with it
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 167



« Reply #24 on: November 30, 2021, 09:20:21 AM »
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on November 29, 2021, 09:54:58 PM
Never had a Covid jab, never will have a Covid jab.

By declining the jab, Im 100% safe from adverse reactions and 99.8% safe from Covid.

Id say that those are pretty safe odds, Im happy with that.

 :like:

Speaking of percentages it is 100% certain that those who took the vaccine made your latter % so high.
headset
Posts: 3 682


« Reply #25 on: November 30, 2021, 12:16:09 PM »
IT'S COMING - ANOTHER SHUTDOWN CHRIMBO - I CAN LIVE STAYING INTO SOME DEGREE - I DO MISS THE LIVE  SPORTING CALENDAR AND OUT AND ABOUT ON THE HIT AND MISS FOR SAID EVENTS  monkey



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/16893277/brits-warned-to-limit-socialising/
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 882


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #26 on: November 30, 2021, 02:09:00 PM »
WE'RE JUST GOING TO HAVE TO TOUGH IT OUT I'M AFRAID.

WE CAN'T KEEP GOING ON LIKE THIS FOR EVER !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Snoozy
Posts: 535


« Reply #27 on: November 30, 2021, 02:29:43 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 30, 2021, 09:20:21 AM
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on November 29, 2021, 09:54:58 PM
Never had a Covid jab, never will have a Covid jab.

By declining the jab, Im 100% safe from adverse reactions and 99.8% safe from Covid.

Id say that those are pretty safe odds, Im happy with that.

 :like:

Speaking of percentages it is 100% certain that those who took the vaccine made your latter % so high.

Nope. The survival rate even before the vaccine roll out was about the 99% mark and the government have now admitted its been no worse than a bad flu year
headset
Posts: 3 682


« Reply #28 on: November 30, 2021, 03:51:18 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on November 30, 2021, 02:09:00 PM
WE'RE JUST GOING TO HAVE TO TOUGH IT OUT I'M AFRAID.

WE CAN'T KEEP GOING ON LIKE THIS FOR EVER !!!


BORIS CALLS FOR ANOTHER SURGE - 500,000 BOOSTER HABS A DAY.

I SAY RIDE IT OUT - I DO HOWEVER THINK THEY WILL LOCK US UP AGAIN.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10257503/Health-minister-tries-calm-booster-jabs-booking-scramble-sa
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 882


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #29 on: November 30, 2021, 03:58:20 PM »
I GOT MY BOOSTER JAB AT THE WEEKEND AND WAS WIPED OUT !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 3 682


« Reply #30 on: November 30, 2021, 04:07:04 PM »
I'VE NOT HAD MINE YET - I'VE HEARD REPORTS IT DOES YOU THIS ONE..

ITS THE PFIZER ONE THIS TIME AROUND...I HAD THE ZENECA ONE LAST TIME - x2
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 167



« Reply #31 on: November 30, 2021, 04:13:59 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on November 30, 2021, 02:29:43 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 30, 2021, 09:20:21 AM
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on November 29, 2021, 09:54:58 PM
Never had a Covid jab, never will have a Covid jab.

By declining the jab, Im 100% safe from adverse reactions and 99.8% safe from Covid.

Id say that those are pretty safe odds, Im happy with that.

 :like:

Speaking of percentages it is 100% certain that those who took the vaccine made your latter % so high.

Nope. The survival rate even before the vaccine roll out was about the 99% mark and the government have now admitted its been no worse than a bad flu year

Do you have a link to that? Not sure flu normally kills 140,000?

Oh, here https://www.health.org.uk/publications/long-reads/one-year-on-three-myths-about-COVID-19-that-the-data-proved-wrong
Robbso
Posts: 15 421


« Reply #32 on: November 30, 2021, 04:32:10 PM »
There is never any credible evidence. Just bollocks, have THEY been identified yet?
Ive had all 3 never had any side effects, never felt unwell or tired or anything else. Just excuses from needle dodgers
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 882


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #33 on: November 30, 2021, 04:46:54 PM »
Quote from: headset on November 30, 2021, 04:07:04 PM
I'VE NOT HAD MINE YET - I'VE HEARD REPORTS IT DOES YOU THIS ONE..

ITS THE PFIZER ONE THIS TIME AROUND...I HAD THE ZENECA ONE LAST TIME - x2

PEOPLE WERE ASKING ME WHICH ONE I HAD FOR THE BOOSTER AND I COULDN'T TELL THEM AS I WASN'T TOLD.

FIRST TWO I HAD WERE ASTRA ZENECA. FIRST ONE HIT ME SECOND I WAS OK. COULD HARDLY MOVE ME ARM AFTER THE BOOSTER PLUS BAD FLU SYMPTOMS !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 211


« Reply #34 on: November 30, 2021, 05:01:55 PM »
Boris is playing a game with us. He has let the media stoke up fears that Xmas could be cancelled yet again. He will now ride to our rescue with shiny head Javid, and the dynamic duo of Whitty and Valance. Xmas will be saved,we will all be joyful,and we will have forgotten all about  the invasion of the Rubber Boat People
Snoozy
Posts: 535


« Reply #35 on
 klins
Snoozy
Posts: 535


« Reply #36 on: December 01, 2021, 01:12:35 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 30, 2021, 04:13:59 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on November 30, 2021, 02:29:43 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on November 30, 2021, 09:20:21 AM
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on November 29, 2021, 09:54:58 PM
Never had a Covid jab, never will have a Covid jab.

By declining the jab, Im 100% safe from adverse reactions and 99.8% safe from Covid.

Id say that those are pretty safe odds, Im happy with that.

 :like:



Speaking of percentages it is 100% certain that those who took the vaccine made your latter % so high.

Nope. The survival rate even before the vaccine roll out was about the 99% mark and the government have now admitted its been no worse than a bad flu year

Do you have a link to that? Not sure flu normally kills 140,000?

Oh, here https://www.health.org.uk/publications/long-reads/one-year-on-three-myths-about-COVID-19-that-the-data-proved-wrong

Absolute bollocks! FOI requests to councils all over the country have shown last year was bang on the average for burials and cremations. What accounts for your surplus? Evaporations? 😂
El Capitan
Posts: 45 688


« Reply #37 on: December 01, 2021, 01:23:23 AM »
Why would our government want to make a bad flu season into what weve all been through the last 2 years?


Why would Australia and New Zealand effectively cut themselves off from the outside world, just for a bad flu?


Why would every country in the world actually be singing from the same hymn sheet for once?






The conspiracy theory loons never have an answer for any of these questions. WHO AND WHY???
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Posts: 3 682


« Reply #38 on: December 01, 2021, 07:10:08 AM »
ACCORDING TO REPORTS FROM BORIS IN THE SUN -

CHRIMBO IS LOOKING POSITIVE...LETS HOPE SO...

HE HOWEVER IS NOT RULING OUT TIGHTENING THINGS UP.......


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16901195/boris-johnson-not-to-cancel-christmas-covid/
Snoozy
Posts: 535


« Reply #39 on: December 01, 2021, 09:25:19 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on December 01, 2021, 01:23:23 AM
Why would our government want to make a bad flu season into what weve all been through the last 2 years?


Why would Australia and New Zealand effectively cut themselves off from the outside world, just for a bad flu?


Why would every country in the world actually be singing from the same hymn sheet for once?






The conspiracy theory loons never have an answer for any of these questions. WHO AND WHY???

New World Order and The Great Reset. Its not conspiracy, theyre openly talking about it and writing books about it. Hidden in plain sight.
Robbso
Posts: 15 421


« Reply #40 on: December 01, 2021, 10:11:37 AM »
Theyre
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 12 055


Bugger.


« Reply #41 on: December 01, 2021, 10:23:20 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 01, 2021, 10:11:37 AM
Theyre

It's all about control.

Trillions down the pan, so we could all stay home and watch Netflix for a year. "They" sure showed us!
Winston
Posts: 464


« Reply #42 on: December 01, 2021, 10:43:03 AM »


Still wear mine 
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 882


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #43 on: December 01, 2021, 12:31:30 PM »
SAW SOMEONE IN THE CHEMISTS YESTERDAY WITH AN F OFF ONE SIMILAR TO THE RADIOACTIVE MASK !!!   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Snoozy
Posts: 535


« Reply #44 on: December 01, 2021, 09:56:39 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on December 01, 2021, 10:23:20 AM
Quote from: Robbso on December 01, 2021, 10:11:37 AM
Theyre

It's all about control.

Trillions down the pan, so we could all stay home and watch Netflix for a year. "They" sure showed us!
Its a long game culminating in 2030 where will own nothing and be happy. Claus Schwab of WEF has written  several books on it. Im sure youve seen Boris saying build back better and several other world leaders have used the same slogan. Coincidence? I think not. Digital ID are coming where you wont be able to buy anything without showing it and vaccine passports are just the start of it. Meanwhile these fuckers do what they want without restrictions
headset
Posts: 3 682


« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 06:13:59 AM »
YOUR ANAGRAM OF OMICRON GETS A MENTION IN ROD LIDDLE'S COLUM TM.....

AND THE PEOPLE POWER IN SHEFFIELD WINS A BATTLE AGAINST STREET NAMES

FROM THE EASILY OFFENDED WANKERS OF THIS WORLD... monkey


THE LOONEY LEFT KNOW WE DO OUR TALKING IN THE POLLING STATION




https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16912440/citizens-of-sheffield-taking-wokery-trashing-history/
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 882


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 06:52:39 AM »
LOONY MASK SLIPS

IF one more person tells me that Omicron is an anagram of moronic Ill nail their feet to the floor.


I DON'T FANCY HAVING MY FEET NAILED TO THE FLOOR   klins

PERHAPS I SHOULD STOP STATING THE OBVIOUS ???   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Robbso
Posts: 15 421


« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:22:22 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on December 01, 2021, 09:56:39 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on December 01, 2021, 10:23:20 AM
Quote from: Robbso on December 01, 2021, 10:11:37 AM
Theyre

It's all about control.

Trillions down the pan, so we could all stay home and watch Netflix for a year. "They" sure showed us!
Its a long game culminating in 2030 where will own nothing and be happy. Claus Schwab of WEF has written  several books on it. Im sure youve seen Boris saying build back better and several other world leaders have used the same slogan. Coincidence? I think not. Digital ID are coming where you wont be able to buy anything without showing it and vaccine passports are just the start of it. Meanwhile these fuckers do what they want without restrictions



These fuckers monkey
headset
Posts: 3 682


« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:37:24 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on November 30, 2021, 04:46:54 PM
Quote from: headset on November 30, 2021, 04:07:04 PM
I'VE NOT HAD MINE YET - I'VE HEARD REPORTS IT DOES YOU THIS ONE..

ITS THE PFIZER ONE THIS TIME AROUND...I HAD THE ZENECA ONE LAST TIME - x2

PEOPLE WERE ASKING ME WHICH ONE I HAD FOR THE BOOSTER AND I COULDN'T TELL THEM AS I WASN'T TOLD.

FIRST TWO I HAD WERE ASTRA ZENECA. FIRST ONE HIT ME SECOND I WAS OK. COULD HARDLY MOVE ME ARM AFTER THE BOOSTER PLUS BAD FLU SYMPTOMS !!!


ITS ALL IN THE LINK TM - YOUR BOOSTER WAS PROBABLY LIKE I SAY THE  PFIZER ONE...

YOU SHOULD BE OK NOW WITH 3 IN YOU - I'M STILL ONLY ON 2 AT THE MOMENT. STILLWAITING FOR THE CALL FROM THE QUACKS FOR NO3

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10268441/UKs-Covid-booster-jabs-likely-protect-against-Omicron
