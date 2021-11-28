Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





OMICRON !!! « on: November 28, 2021, 02:12:51 PM » MORONIC !!! ANAGRAM OF!!!

Bill Buxton

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #3 on: November 28, 2021, 06:02:22 PM » New Scariants are a great distraction ploy for Fat Boris.

Robbso

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #4 on: November 28, 2021, 06:03:30 PM » Whos controlling us? It would be nice to know

Robbso

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #6 on: November 28, 2021, 07:05:28 PM » All very well, but whos they, are they human or lizards or an unknown species? I want to know who to report to

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #8 on: November 29, 2021, 01:08:19 AM » NORTHERN ECHO COMMENTS !!!

headset

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #9 on: November 29, 2021, 06:14:39 AM »









HERE IS YOUR MONDAY LOWDOWN ON ALL THINGS OMICRON...





https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/16877444/omicron-covid-loss-taste-smell-unusual/ TM - AS ALWAYS IS ON THE MEDICAL BUTTON....HERE IS YOUR MONDAY LOWDOWN ON ALL THINGS OMICRON...

kippers

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #10 on: November 29, 2021, 01:25:14 PM » Just give the media a couple of days to up the threat level from 'variant of concern' to 'rife in Britain'.



Even the weirdos Sturgeon and Drakeford are wanting a slice of the action from Boris.



We're fucked already.

Itchy_ring

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #12 on: November 29, 2021, 02:20:41 PM » Just listening to the news and it's clearly been in the country for weeks Krankie wants to lock up Scotland

Bernie

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #13 on: November 29, 2021, 02:34:34 PM » Sturgeon never passes up an opportunity to go a step further than Boris - and the jocks seem to lap it up

kippers

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #14 on: November 29, 2021, 03:52:26 PM » This pandemic has clearly given opportunities for kranks like her and the useless Drakeford.

Bill Buxton

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #15 on: November 29, 2021, 06:39:45 PM » The moronic variant has been around for at least 12 months according to WHO.

Its epicentre seems to be South Africa but so far no admissions to hospital. South Africais also world capital of HIV. People with HIV are extremely vulnerable to COVID. Are we being taken for mugs?

Robbso

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #17 on: November 29, 2021, 06:59:12 PM » By who? No one seems to know bold claims but not one shred of evidence offered, just bollocks. Get jabbed, get back to normal. Seems simple enough to me.

Itchy_ring

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #18 on: November 29, 2021, 07:02:48 PM » Not sure what the agenda is with the government and other European countries, seems to be trying to panic the public but not heard anything credible to suggest it is anything to warranty this level of response

Robbso

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #19 on: November 29, 2021, 07:10:13 PM »



They dont want a return to the first stage, their reasoning is the vaccine is the best way to avoid it. I think they are hoping to scare people into getting jabbed.They get everywhere

Tom_Trinder

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #20 on: November 29, 2021, 07:15:20 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on November 29, 2021, 07:02:48 PM Not sure what the agenda is with the government and other European countries, seems to be trying to panic the public but not heard anything credible to suggest it is anything to warranty this level of response





Just more unnecessary fear mongering, unfortunately the media and the gullible lap it up.

Inglorious_Basterd

Au revoir, Shosanna!





Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #22 on: November 29, 2021, 09:54:58 PM »



By declining the jab, Im 100% safe from adverse reactions and 99.8% safe from Covid.



Id say that those are pretty safe odds, Im happy with that.



Never had a Covid jab, never will have a Covid jab.By declining the jab, Im 100% safe from adverse reactions and 99.8% safe from Covid.Id say that those are pretty safe odds, Im happy with that.

Itchy_ring

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #23 on: November 29, 2021, 10:25:05 PM » Unless youre happy banged up in the UK there arent too many options not to take it, added to which Im happy to believe that the vast majority of medical science are working for the good of humanity and go with it

headset

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #25 on: November 30, 2021, 12:16:09 PM »







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/16893277/brits-warned-to-limit-socialising/

IT'S COMING - ANOTHER SHUTDOWN CHRIMBO - I CAN LIVE STAYING INTO SOME DEGREE - I DO MISS THE LIVE SPORTING CALENDAR AND OUT AND ABOUT ON THE HIT AND MISS FOR SAID EVENTS

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #26 on: November 30, 2021, 02:09:00 PM » WE'RE JUST GOING TO HAVE TO TOUGH IT OUT I'M AFRAID.

WE CAN'T KEEP GOING ON LIKE THIS FOR EVER !!!



WE CAN'T KEEP GOING ON LIKE THIS FOR EVER !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #29 on: November 30, 2021, 03:58:20 PM » I GOT MY BOOSTER JAB AT THE WEEKEND AND WAS WIPED OUT !!!

headset

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #30 on: November 30, 2021, 04:07:04 PM » I'VE NOT HAD MINE YET - I'VE HEARD REPORTS IT DOES YOU THIS ONE..

ITS THE PFIZER ONE THIS TIME AROUND...I HAD THE ZENECA ONE LAST TIME - x2



ITS THE PFIZER ONE THIS TIME AROUND...I HAD THE ZENECA ONE LAST TIME - x2 Logged

Robbso

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #32 on: November 30, 2021, 04:32:10 PM »

There is never any credible evidence. Just bollocks, have THEY been identified yet?Ive had all 3 never had any side effects, never felt unwell or tired or anything else. Just excuses from needle dodgers

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #33 on: November 30, 2021, 04:46:54 PM » Quote from: headset on November 30, 2021, 04:07:04 PM I'VE NOT HAD MINE YET - I'VE HEARD REPORTS IT DOES YOU THIS ONE..

ITS THE PFIZER ONE THIS TIME AROUND...I HAD THE ZENECA ONE LAST TIME - x2



ITS THE PFIZER ONE THIS TIME AROUND...I HAD THE ZENECA ONE LAST TIME - x2



PEOPLE WERE ASKING ME WHICH ONE I HAD FOR THE BOOSTER AND I COULDN'T TELL THEM AS I WASN'T TOLD.



FIRST TWO I HAD WERE ASTRA ZENECA. FIRST ONE HIT ME SECOND I WAS OK. COULD HARDLY MOVE ME ARM AFTER THE BOOSTER PLUS BAD FLU SYMPTOMS !!!

Bill Buxton

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #34 on: November 30, 2021, 05:01:55 PM » Boris is playing a game with us. He has let the media stoke up fears that Xmas could be cancelled yet again. He will now ride to our rescue with shiny head Javid, and the dynamic duo of Whitty and Valance. Xmas will be saved,we will all be joyful,and we will have forgotten all about the invasion of the Rubber Boat People



El Capitan

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #37 on: December 01, 2021, 01:23:23 AM » Why would our government want to make a bad flu season into what weve all been through the last 2 years?





Why would Australia and New Zealand effectively cut themselves off from the outside world, just for a bad flu?





Why would every country in the world actually be singing from the same hymn sheet for once?













The conspiracy theory loons never have an answer for any of these questions. WHO AND WHY???

headset

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #38 on: December 01, 2021, 07:10:08 AM »



CHRIMBO IS LOOKING POSITIVE...LETS HOPE SO...



HE HOWEVER IS NOT RULING OUT TIGHTENING THINGS UP.......





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16901195/boris-johnson-not-to-cancel-christmas-covid/ ACCORDING TO REPORTS FROM BORIS IN THE SUN

Snoozy

Posts: 535 Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #39 on: December 01, 2021, 09:25:19 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on December 01, 2021, 01:23:23 AM Why would our government want to make a bad flu season into what weve all been through the last 2 years?





Why would Australia and New Zealand effectively cut themselves off from the outside world, just for a bad flu?





Why would every country in the world actually be singing from the same hymn sheet for once?













The conspiracy theory loons never have an answer for any of these questions. WHO AND WHY???



New World Order and The Great Reset. Its not conspiracy, theyre openly talking about it and writing books about it. Hidden in plain sight.

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #43 on: December 01, 2021, 12:31:30 PM » SAW SOMEONE IN THE CHEMISTS YESTERDAY WITH AN F OFF ONE SIMILAR TO THE RADIOACTIVE MASK !!!

headset

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 06:13:59 AM »



AND THE PEOPLE POWER IN SHEFFIELD WINS A BATTLE AGAINST STREET NAMES



FROM THE EASILY OFFENDED WANKERS OF THIS WORLD...





THE LOONEY LEFT KNOW WE DO OUR TALKING IN THE POLLING STATION









https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16912440/citizens-of-sheffield-taking-wokery-trashing-history/



YOUR ANAGRAM OF OMICRON GETS

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 882JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 06:52:39 AM »



IF one more person tells me that Omicron is an anagram of moronic Ill nail their feet to the floor.





I DON'T FANCY HAVING MY FEET NAILED TO THE FLOOR



PERHAPS I SHOULD STOP STATING THE OBVIOUS ???



LOONY MASK SLIPSIF one more person tells me that Omicron is an anagram of moronic Ill nail their feet to the floor.I DON'T FANCY HAVING MY FEET NAILED TO THE FLOORPERHAPS I SHOULD STOP STATING THE OBVIOUS ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats