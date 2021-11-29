Welcome,
November 29, 2021
OMICRON !!!
Author
Topic: OMICRON !!! (Read 385 times)
Tortured_Mind
OMICRON !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:12:51 PM
ANAGRAM OF
MORONIC
!!!
Bill Buxton
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:40:12 PM
Is it a con?
Tom_Trinder
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:58:09 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 05:40:12 PM
Is it a con?
All about control now.
Dangerous times we live in.
Bill Buxton
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:02:22 PM
New Scariants are a great distraction ploy for Fat Boris.
Robbso
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:03:30 PM
Whos controlling us? It would be nice to know
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:33:01 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 06:03:30 PM
Whos controlling us? It would be nice to know
"They."
Robbso
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:05:28 PM
All very well, but whos they, are they human or lizards or an unknown species? I want to know who to report to
Squarewheelbike
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:22:28 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 02:12:51 PM
ANAGRAM OF
MORONIC
!!!
Seems to be the big in joke of the day with Trumpanzees and godbotherers!
Where'd you pick it up TM?
Tortured_Mind
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:08:19 AM
NORTHERN ECHO COMMENTS !!!
headset
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:14:39 AM
TM - AS ALWAYS IS ON THE MEDICAL BUTTON....
HERE IS YOUR MONDAY LOWDOWN ON ALL THINGS OMICRON...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/16877444/omicron-covid-loss-taste-smell-unusual/
kippers
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:25:14 PM
Just give the media a couple of days to up the threat level from 'variant of concern' to 'rife in Britain'.
Even the weirdos Sturgeon and Drakeford are wanting a slice of the action from Boris.
We're fucked already.
Tom_Trinder
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:30:30 PM
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 01:25:14 PM
Just give the media a couple of days to up the threat level from 'variant of concern' to 'rife in Britain'.
Even the weirdos Sturgeon and Drakeford are wanting a slice of the action from Boris.
We're fucked already.
Yup, unfortunately we've got lunatics in charge of the asylum!
Itchy_ring
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:20:41 PM
Krankie wants to lock up Scotland
Just listening to the news and it's clearly been in the country for weeks
Bernie
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 02:34:34 PM
Sturgeon never passes up an opportunity to go a step further than Boris - and the jocks seem to lap it up
kippers
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:52:26 PM
This pandemic has clearly given opportunities for kranks like her and the useless Drakeford.
Bill Buxton
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 06:39:45 PM
The moronic variant has been around for at least 12 months according to WHO. It
Its epicentre seems to be South Africa but so far no admissions to hospital. South Africais also world capital of HIV. People with HIV are extremely vulnerable to COVID. Are we being taken for mugs?
Snoozy
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 06:46:05 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 06:39:45 PM
The moronic variant has been around for at least 12 months according to WHO. It
Its epicentre seems to be South Africa but so far no admissions to hospital. South Africais also world capital of HIV. People with HIV are extremely vulnerable to COVID. Are we being taken for mugs?
Yup
Robbso
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:59:12 PM
By who? No one seems to know
bold claims but not one shred of evidence offered, just bollocks. Get jabbed, get back to normal. Seems simple enough to me.
Itchy_ring
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 07:02:48 PM
Not sure what the agenda is with the government and other European countries, seems to be trying to panic the public but not heard anything credible to suggest it is anything to warranty this level of response
Robbso
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 07:10:13 PM
They dont want a return to the first stage, their reasoning is the vaccine is the best way to avoid it. I think they are hoping to scare people into getting jabbed.
Tom_Trinder
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 07:15:20 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 07:02:48 PM
Not sure what the agenda is with the government and other European countries, seems to be trying to panic the public but not heard anything credible to suggest it is anything to warranty this level of response
Just more unnecessary fear mongering, unfortunately the media and the gullible lap it up.
Robbso
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 07:17:46 PM
Why, by who?
Inglorious_Basterd
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 09:54:58 PM
Never had a Covid jab, never will have a Covid jab.
By declining the jab, Im 100% safe from adverse reactions and 99.8% safe from Covid.
Id say that those are pretty safe odds, Im happy with that.
Itchy_ring
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 10:25:05 PM
Unless youre happy banged up in the UK there arent too many options not to take it, added to which Im happy to believe that the vast majority of medical science are working for the good of humanity and go with it
