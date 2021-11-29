Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





OMICRON !!! « on: Yesterday at 02:12:51 PM » MORONIC !!! ANAGRAM OF!!!

Bill Buxton

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:02:22 PM » New Scariants are a great distraction ploy for Fat Boris.

Robbso

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:03:30 PM » Whos controlling us? It would be nice to know

Robbso

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:05:28 PM » All very well, but whos they, are they human or lizards or an unknown species? I want to know who to report to

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:08:19 AM » NORTHERN ECHO COMMENTS !!!

headset

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:14:39 AM »









HERE IS YOUR MONDAY LOWDOWN ON ALL THINGS OMICRON...





TM - AS ALWAYS IS ON THE MEDICAL BUTTON....HERE IS YOUR MONDAY LOWDOWN ON ALL THINGS OMICRON...

https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/16877444/omicron-covid-loss-taste-smell-unusual/

kippers

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #10 on: Today at 01:25:14 PM » Just give the media a couple of days to up the threat level from 'variant of concern' to 'rife in Britain'.



Even the weirdos Sturgeon and Drakeford are wanting a slice of the action from Boris.



We're fucked already. Logged

Tom_Trinder

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:30:30 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 01:25:14 PM Just give the media a couple of days to up the threat level from 'variant of concern' to 'rife in Britain'.



Even the weirdos Sturgeon and Drakeford are wanting a slice of the action from Boris.



We're fucked already.





Yup, unfortunately we've got lunatics in charge of the asylum!



Yup, unfortunately we've got lunatics in charge of the asylum! Logged

Itchy_ring

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #12 on: Today at 02:20:41 PM » Krankie wants to lock up Scotland

Just listening to the news and it's clearly been in the country for weeks

Bernie

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #13 on: Today at 02:34:34 PM » Sturgeon never passes up an opportunity to go a step further than Boris - and the jocks seem to lap it up

kippers

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:52:26 PM » This pandemic has clearly given opportunities for kranks like her and the useless Drakeford.

Bill Buxton

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #15 on: Today at 06:39:45 PM » The moronic variant has been around for at least 12 months according to WHO.

Its epicentre seems to be South Africa but so far no admissions to hospital. South Africa is also world capital of HIV. People with HIV are extremely vulnerable to COVID. Are we being taken for mugs?

Robbso

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:59:12 PM » By who? No one seems to know

bold claims but not one shred of evidence offered, just bollocks. Get jabbed, get back to normal. Seems simple enough to me.

Itchy_ring

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #18 on: Today at 07:02:48 PM » Not sure what the agenda is with the government and other European countries, seems to be trying to panic the public but not heard anything credible to suggest it is anything to warranty this level of response

Robbso

Posts: 15 408 Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:10:13 PM »



Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:10:13 PM » They dont want a return to the first stage, their reasoning is the vaccine is the best way to avoid it. I think they are hoping to scare people into getting jabbed.

They get everywhere

Tom_Trinder

Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #20 on: Today at 07:15:20 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 07:02:48 PM Not sure what the agenda is with the government and other European countries, seems to be trying to panic the public but not heard anything credible to suggest it is anything to warranty this level of response





Just more unnecessary fear mongering, unfortunately the media and the gullible lap it up.

Inglorious_Basterd

Au revoir, Shosanna!





Re: OMICRON !!! « Reply #22 on: Today at 09:54:58 PM »



By declining the jab, Im 100% safe from adverse reactions and 99.8% safe from Covid.



Id say that those are pretty safe odds, Im happy with that.



Never had a Covid jab, never will have a Covid jab.

By declining the jab, Im 100% safe from adverse reactions and 99.8% safe from Covid.

Id say that those are pretty safe odds, Im happy with that.