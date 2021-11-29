Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 29, 2021, 08:57:20 PM
Author Topic: OMICRON !!!  (Read 353 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Yesterday at 02:12:51 PM »
ANAGRAM OF MORONIC !!!    oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:40:12 PM »
Is it a con?
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:58:09 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:40:12 PM
Is it a con?



All about control now.

Dangerous times we live in.


:unlike:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:02:22 PM »
New Scariants are a great distraction ploy for Fat Boris.
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:03:30 PM »
Whos controlling us? It would be nice to know
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:33:01 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:03:30 PM
Whos controlling us? It would be nice to know

"They."
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:05:28 PM »
All very well, but whos they, are they human or lizards or an unknown species? I want to know who to report to :meltdown:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:22:28 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 02:12:51 PM
ANAGRAM OF MORONIC !!!    oleary

Seems to be the big in joke of the day with Trumpanzees and godbotherers!

Where'd you pick it up TM?
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:08:19 AM »
NORTHERN ECHO COMMENTS !!!   souey
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:14:39 AM »
TM  - AS ALWAYS IS ON THE MEDICAL BUTTON....




HERE IS YOUR MONDAY LOWDOWN ON ALL THINGS OMICRON...


https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/16877444/omicron-covid-loss-taste-smell-unusual/
kippers
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:25:14 PM »
Just give the media a couple of days to up the threat level from 'variant of concern' to 'rife in Britain'.

Even the weirdos Sturgeon and Drakeford are wanting a slice of the action from Boris.

We're fucked already.
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:30:30 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 01:25:14 PM
Just give the media a couple of days to up the threat level from 'variant of concern' to 'rife in Britain'.

Even the weirdos Sturgeon and Drakeford are wanting a slice of the action from Boris.

We're fucked already.


Yup, unfortunately we've got lunatics in charge of the asylum!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:20:41 PM »
Krankie wants to lock up Scotland  :wanker: Just listening to the news and it's clearly been in the country for weeks
Bernie
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:34:34 PM »
Sturgeon never passes up an opportunity to go a step further than Boris - and the jocks seem to lap it up 
kippers
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:52:26 PM »
This pandemic has clearly given opportunities for kranks like her and the useless Drakeford.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:39:45 PM »
The moronic variant has been around for at least 12 months according to WHO. It
Its epicentre seems to be South Africa but so far no admissions to hospital. South Africais also world capital of HIV. People with HIV are extremely vulnerable to COVID. Are we being taken for mugs?
Snoozy
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:46:05 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:39:45 PM
The moronic variant has been around for at least 12 months according to WHO. It
Its epicentre seems to be South Africa but so far no admissions to hospital. South Africais also world capital of HIV. People with HIV are extremely vulnerable to COVID. Are we being taken for mugs?

Yup
Robbso
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:59:12 PM »
By who? No one seems to know :alf: bold claims but not one shred of evidence offered, just bollocks. Get jabbed, get back to normal. Seems simple enough to me.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:02:48 PM »
Not sure what the agenda is with the government and other European countries, seems to be trying to panic the public but not heard anything credible to suggest it is anything to warranty this level of response
Robbso
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:10:13 PM »
They dont want a return to the first stage, their reasoning is the vaccine is the best way to avoid it. I think they are hoping to scare people into getting jabbed.

They get everywhere 
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:15:20 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 07:02:48 PM
Not sure what the agenda is with the government and other European countries, seems to be trying to panic the public but not heard anything credible to suggest it is anything to warranty this level of response


Just more unnecessary fear mongering, unfortunately the media and the gullible lap it up.
Robbso
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:17:46 PM »
Why, by who?
