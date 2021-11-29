Tortured_Mind

OMICRON !!!





Tortured_Mind
« on: Yesterday at 02:12:51 PM »
MORONIC !!! ANAGRAM OF!!!

Bill Buxton

Bill Buxton
Re: OMICRON !!!
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:02:22 PM »
New Scariants are a great distraction ploy for Fat Boris.

Robbso

Robbso
Re: OMICRON !!!
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:03:30 PM »
Whos controlling us? It would be nice to know

Robbso

Robbso
Re: OMICRON !!!
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:05:28 PM »
All very well, but whos they, are they human or lizards or an unknown species? I want to know who to report to

Tortured_Mind

Re: OMICRON !!!





Tortured_Mind
Re: OMICRON !!!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:08:19 AM »
NORTHERN ECHO COMMENTS !!!