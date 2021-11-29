Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 29, 2021, 02:07:02 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
OMICRON !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: OMICRON !!! (Read 143 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 859
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
OMICRON !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:12:51 PM »
ANAGRAM OF
MORONIC
!!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 208
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:40:12 PM »
Is it a con?
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 756
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:58:09 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 05:40:12 PM
Is it a con?
All about control now.
Dangerous times we live in.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 208
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:02:22 PM »
New Scariants are a great distraction ploy for Fat Boris.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 404
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:03:30 PM »
Whos controlling us? It would be nice to know
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 12 051
Bugger.
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:33:01 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 06:03:30 PM
Whos controlling us? It would be nice to know
"They."
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 404
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:05:28 PM »
All very well, but whos they, are they human or lizards or an unknown species? I want to know who to report to
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 167
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:22:28 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 02:12:51 PM
ANAGRAM OF
MORONIC
!!!
Seems to be the big in joke of the day with Trumpanzees and godbotherers!
Where'd you pick it up TM?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 859
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: OMICRON !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:08:19 AM »
NORTHERN ECHO COMMENTS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...